Wildfire near Shaver Lake triggers evacuations; other mountain blazes still being fought

A wildfire is burning near the community of Shaver Lake and evacuations have begun, Cal Fire said Monday afternoon.

The Shaver Fire had burned about seven acres as of noon. Airplanes and helicopters from the Railroad Fire are being sent to the Shaver Fire, Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer said.

The fire is on the west side of Shaver Lake near Musick Creek Lane and Indian Rock Road, Cal Fire said.

Meanwhile, other wildfires in the southern Sierra Nevada are closer to being fully contained, official reports said.

The Railroad Fire, between the communities of Sugar Pine and Fish Camp, was 75 percent contained as of Monday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. Highway 41 is open.

The fire started Aug. 29 and had burned 12,407 acres. Seventeen structures have been destroyed and six injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

Firefighters will keep putting out hot spots near the fire perimeter.

Meanwhile, the Pier Fire near Springville is 60 percent contained. The fire started Aug. 29 and had consumed more than 27,500 acres.

Several communities remain under mandatory evacuations.

The western and northern sides of the fire are contained. Crews are monitoring for spot fires and working on the eastern and southern sides.

The Mission Fire near North Fork was 78 percent contained as of Sunday morning, and the Peak Fire, which consumed 680 acres southeast of Mariposa was fully contained as of Saturday evening.

This story will be updated.