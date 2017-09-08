Wildfire smoke still hugs Oakhurst. ‘Stay home,’ school districts told students

More Videos

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

Pause
Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire 2:22

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:03

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Police seek credit card thief 0:47

Police seek credit card thief

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 0:55

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team'

Sanger crushes Clovis East 34-7 1:43

Sanger crushes Clovis East 34-7

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts 0:41

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts

  • Here's what all that smoke looks like from space

    Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18.

Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18. NASA
Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18. NASA

News

Wildfire smoke still hugs Oakhurst. ‘Stay home,’ school districts told students

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 08, 2017 11:00 AM

Two Oakhurst-area school districts told children to stay home for a second straight day Friday because of lung-searing smoke from nearby wildfires.

While the news from fires near Fish Camp and North Fork was cautiously optimistic, Oakhurst continued to suffer from its bowl-like geography, which captures soot and smoke.

Yosemite Unified School District and Bass Lake School District closed Yosemite High and other Oakhurst-area schools. A statement on the Yosemite district’s website expressed hope that schools would reopen Monday.

More Videos

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

Pause
Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire 2:22

Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:54

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:03

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Police seek credit card thief 0:47

Police seek credit card thief

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 0:55

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team'

Sanger crushes Clovis East 34-7 1:43

Sanger crushes Clovis East 34-7

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts 0:41

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts

  • Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

    Cooler temperatures, higher humidity gave firefighters a slight edge on the Mission Fire Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. CalFire public information officer Dan Olson gives an update on evacuations and containment as the fire continues to burn east of North Fork.

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity gave firefighters a slight edge on the Mission Fire Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. CalFire public information officer Dan Olson gives an update on evacuations and containment as the fire continues to burn east of North Fork.

John Walker The Fresno bee

Earlier this week, a portable air pollution monitor in Oakhurst captured a one-hour peak reading for small particles more than six times higher than the level considered “hazardous to health.”

The monitor on Tuesday recorded 601 micrograms per cubic meter for small particulates known as PM 2.5. The federal government says 75 micrograms is hazardous.

That’s not a record for forest fire pollution in Oakhurst. The Rough Fire in Hume Lake two years ago nearly reached 1,000 on the monitor.

Small particulates are harmful not only to people with respiratory conditions but can get into the lungs and the bloodstreams of even healthy people, potentially causing lung, heart and other health problems.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59. Staff writer Barbara Anderson contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

View More Video