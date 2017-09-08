Wildfire smoke still hugs Oakhurst. ‘Stay home,’ school districts told students

More Videos 2:29 Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news Pause 2:22 Yosemite Mountain Sugar Pine Railroad survives a close call from wildfire 0:54 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 1:03 Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:47 Police seek credit card thief 0:55 Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 1:43 Sanger crushes Clovis East 34-7 1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 0:41 Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's what all that smoke looks like from space Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18. Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18. NASA

Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18. NASA