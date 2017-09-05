News

Two airlifted from Yosemite after tree branch falls on car

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 05, 2017 10:28 AM

An adult and a child were airlifted from Yosemite National Park after a tree branch fell on the car they were in, park officials said Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday as four people visiting the park were pulled in the car on Big Oak Flat Road between Crane Flat at the tunnel, according to Park Ranger Jamie Richards. Richards said it was “very windy” in Yosemite Valley at the time.

A park forestry crew has been trimming tree branches in the area since the incident, Richards added.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

  Comments  

Videos

Female pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train

Female pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train 0:17

Female pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train
It may look as if the drought is over, but for some in Porterville it is ever present 2:30

It may look as if the drought is over, but for some in Porterville it is ever present
Body armor saves officer from knife attack 1:40

Body armor saves officer from knife attack

View More Video