Trump ends Obama program, sets stage for Dreamer deportation

More Videos 0:49 Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire Pause 1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:03 Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 0:40 Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program 0:48 Cal Fire honors battalion chief Helming who died in traffic collision after Railroad Fire 1:53 Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up 0:55 Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 1:40 Body armor saves officer from knife attack 1:05 Hatchet attack outside store caught on camera 1:07 Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions. C-SPAN

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions. C-SPAN