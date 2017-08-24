Yosemite creates more than 2,000 tons of trash each year. Here’s how you can help that number shrink.

More Videos 4:32 Here's how to protect your home with defensible space Pause 2:53 Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands 5:46 Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 1:54 Over 270,000 donated books up for grabs at Fresno County Library fundraiser 0:59 Thief grabs bag with $30,000 worth of cash and jewelry while victim pumps gas 8:31 Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 2:25 Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says all students 'are welcome' 2:25 Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education 0:39 Volkswagen shows you how groovy things are with new bus 1:50 State officials travel by boat to tour Temperance Flat dam project site Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Yosemite needs your help conserving its lands With the park's Zero Landfill Initiative, the park hopes to dramatically reduce the amount of waste its visitors and staff produce each year. With the park's Zero Landfill Initiative, the park hopes to dramatically reduce the amount of waste its visitors and staff produce each year. Yosemite National Park

With the park's Zero Landfill Initiative, the park hopes to dramatically reduce the amount of waste its visitors and staff produce each year. Yosemite National Park