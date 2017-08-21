The International Space Station just photobombed the eclipse

It’s not too often you can see the International Space Station from Earth. But as Americans were transfixed by the sky Monday afternoon, the station made a special appearance.
In a solar eclipse photo taken near Banner, Wyoming, the International Space Station is visible against the sun as the moon is beginning to move over it. The station moves about five miles per second and orbits 240 statute miles above earth.
Six people are currently on board, including three American astronauts from NASA. Also a part of Expedition 52 are two Russians and an Italian representing the European Space Agency. That crew’s mission ends in September after focusing on astrophysics, technology demonstrations, biology and biotechnology. NASA also expects Expedition 52 to include one spacewalk.
The solar eclipse moved from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina as it arced across the continental U.S. Some cities experienced complete totality, when the sun was completely obscured by the moon, while others saw only partial covering of the sun. The next solar eclipse in the U.S. is in 2024.
Comments