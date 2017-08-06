Take a ride with Yosemite’s ‘Buckshot,’ America’s only stagecoach driver/park ranger

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 Family suffering after son killed in armed robbery in southeast Fresno Pause 2:47 Taking downtown Fresno revitalization to new heights 1:40 Total eclipse of the sun over U.S. Aug. 21 will cast a shadow even on Fresno 1:25 He’s the only stagecoach driver/park ranger in the National Park Service 2:27 Fresno County Office of Education’s sex educator tells why teens need help making responsible decisions 0:54 Watch these Fresno State receivers at work during fall camp 1:26 Body found in canal believed to be that of Lucy Xiong 1:06 High-flying fun at Freewheel Project's BMX Jam 0:42 Trout take a one-way flight into the mountains courtesy of fish and wildlife aviators 0:36 Downtown Fresno bridge finally opens allowing two-way traffic Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The way Yosemite's Burrel “Buckshot” Rambo Maier tells it, he's living the good life. He's made visitors happy driving them around Yosemite as the the only stagecoach driver/park ranger in the National Park Service. Erica Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

The way Yosemite's Burrel “Buckshot” Rambo Maier tells it, he's living the good life. He's made visitors happy driving them around Yosemite as the the only stagecoach driver/park ranger in the National Park Service. Erica Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee