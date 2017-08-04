A fourth grade 'Guardian of the Galaxy' applied to NASA. He got a response.

NASA’s job posting for a planetary protection officer captured the hearts and imaginations of many, but one fourth grader took the extra step and applied.
Jack Davis, a New Jersey grade-schooler, sent a cover letter to NASA and listed his qualifications.
“I may be nine, but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons why is my sister says I am an alien also, I have seen all the space and alien movies I can see,” Davis wrote to NASA.
He listed that he’s also seen “Marvel’s Agents of Shield,” hopes to see “Men In Black” soon, and is an excellent video game player.
“I am young, so I can think like an alien,” Davis concluded. Then he signed his name and listed his title: “Guardian of the Galaxy.”
NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green sent Davis a follow up letter.
“I hear you are a ‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ and interested in being a Planetary Protection Officer. That’s great!” Green wrote. “Our Planetary Protection Officer position is really cool and is very important work. It’s about protecting earth from tiny microbes when we bring back samples from the Moon, asteroids and Mars.
“We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days,” Green wrote.
Davis also got a call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director Jonathan Rall to thank him for his interest.
