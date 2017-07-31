Jagged peaks, dusted with snow in the Yosemite National Park's high country.
Trail hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park

Associated Press

July 31, 2017 8:39 PM

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

The body of a woman who was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail has been found in Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite National Park spokesman Scott Gediman on Monday confirmed the death in the northwestern portion of the park.

The name and age of the woman were not released. No further details were available.

The discovery comes about a week after the body of a Japanese tourist who was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail was found in a river in Kings Canyon National Park in Central California.

The body of 32-year-old Rika Morita was found July 23 submerged in the south fork of the Kings River at the 10,000-foot (3,000-meter) level of the park.

The body was retrieved a day later.

Runoff from a record winter snowfall in the Sierra Nevada has swollen rivers, making them swift and treacherous.

