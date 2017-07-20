Up-close footage of California National Guard firefighting efforts

The 129th Rescue Wing shows its recent firefighting efforts in Northern California. The crew on the Pave Hawk helicopter, included Major Nate Nowaski, Capt. Tyler Gibson, Staff Sgt. Christian Meyers and Senior Airman Ryan Dumatol. Video was posted July 17, 2017.
129th Rescue Wing California National Guard
Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about how his department plans to combat gang-related violence this summer. He spoke as detectives were working the latest two of this year's 37 homicides in the city -- two behind the annual totals of 39 set in both 2

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights'

Jupiter’s “southern lights” (also known as auroras) are shown in this animation of false-color maps from NASA’s Juno spacecraft. Auroras result when energetic electrons from the magnetosphere crash into the molecular hydrogen in the Jovian upper atmosphere. The red coloring of some of the features indicates that those emissions came from deeper in Jupiter’s atmosphere; green and white indicate emissions from higher up in the atmosphere.

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats in Washington. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie

Going camping? Leave your firewood behind.

CalFire says, “Buy it where you burn it.” While camping, don’t travel with firewood. It can spread disease and insects. If you don’t burn all the wood you purchased, leave it behind. Learn more at https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

An apartment complex on River Park Road in Oakhurst, located on a portion of Fresno River known as China Creek, was flooded out on its lower level on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire

Two engines from the Fresno Fire Department respond to a grass fire along Highway 41 at the Olive Avenue underpass on Monday afternoon, Aug. 29. According to bystander Mona Nunez, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. near the chain-link fence at the bottom of the embankment. There was no immediate word from the fire department on a cause.

8-4-16 Assemblyman Patterson Adjourns in Memory of Robert Reagan

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Jim Patterson adjourned the State Assembly in memory of a Friant man killed while working on the Soberanes Fire in Monterey County on July 26. “Thirty-five year old Robert Oliver Reagan III wasn’t a firefighter but he shared their spirit and was driven to serve others in their time of need. He was killed when the bulldozer he was operating as an independent contractor for Cal Fire rolled into a ravine. “Friends remember Robert as being someone they could call on when they needed help. They say he would give anyone the shirt off his back if they needed it. Years after graduating from Yosemite High School, Robert is still fondly remembered by teachers as someone who loved anything mechanical and especially working with his hands. “He was devoted to the love of his life, Morgan and their two young daughters Aubrey and Colbie. Robert’s death touched our District office as well. He is the cousin of one of our Field Representatives. “Please join me in adjourning in his memory and keep his family and all the men and woman working on wildfires in your prayers.”

CHP helicopter rescues sick hiker from near Edison Lake

On July 29, 2016, a California Highway Patrol helicopter team rescued an ailing hiker from the Bear Creek area, southeast of Edison Lake in the high country of eastern Fresno County. Kelen Poorman of Oceanside was suffering from flu-like symptoms. A search-and-rescue team reached Poorman from the ground and stayed with him until the copter arrived.