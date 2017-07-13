A U.S. Postal Service truck caught fire while delivering mail in Madera Ranchos on Wednesday.
July 13, 2017 11:36 AM

A Postal Service truck caught fire while making deliveries. Was your mail on it?

By Ashleigh Panoo

Some Madera County residents aren’t going to get their mail. The reason: It got turned to ash when the delivery truck caught fire.

A U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Meiko Patton said a truck caught fire while delivering mail in Madera Ranchos on Wednesday.

While the mail carrier was able to escape uninjured, the mail on board was lost to the flames, said Patton.

The truck was out for delivery on Road 35 when it caught fire around 3 p.m., Patton said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A letter will be sent to customers along the route, detailing what steps to take if their mail was on the truck. Customers who put outgoing mail in their mailbox on Wednesday are also affected.

Anyone who was expecting a letter or package on the affected route is advised to call the USPS consumer affairs office at 916-373-8630.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

