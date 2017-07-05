News

July 05, 2017 4:08 PM

House fire extends to 90 acres along Auberry Road north of Clovis

By Marc Benjamin

mbenjamin@fresnobee.com

A home was destroyed, power lines were down and more than 90 acres of grass and brush were scorched by fire Wednesday along Auberry Road, north of Clovis.

The fire at 16000 block of Auberry Road is near the Clovis landfill and Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club. One home and four outbuildings were destroyed, said Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer of the Fresno County Fire Protection District.

The fire was initially reported about 3:37 p.m. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the fire was 55 percent contained.

As of Wednesday night, traffic was being diverted from Auberry Road. Auberry was closed at Minnewawa Avenue and traffic was diverted to Willow Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound Auberry Road was closed at Millerton Road.

Power lines were reported down near the home at 16246 Auberry Road about 5 p.m.

Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst
NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights' 0:17

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter's 'Southern Lights'
Helicopter view shows debris from El Portal Road rockfall 0:43

Helicopter view shows debris from El Portal Road rockfall

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos