House fire extends to 90 acres along Auberry Road north of Clovis

A home was destroyed, power lines were down and more than 90 acres of grass and brush were scorched by fire Wednesday along Auberry Road, north of Clovis.
The fire at 16000 block of Auberry Road is near the Clovis landfill and Fresno Rifle and Pistol Club. One home and four outbuildings were destroyed, said Capt. Jeremiah Wittwer of the Fresno County Fire Protection District.
The fire was initially reported about 3:37 p.m. As of 6 a.m. Thursday, the fire was 55 percent contained.
As of Wednesday night, traffic was being diverted from Auberry Road. Auberry was closed at Minnewawa Avenue and traffic was diverted to Willow Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Westbound Auberry Road was closed at Millerton Road.
Power lines were reported down near the home at 16246 Auberry Road about 5 p.m.
