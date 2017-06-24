A class of eighth-graders and their chaperones sit in a meadow at Yosemite National Park below Yosemite Falls in May 2017. Getting to the park was a little more difficult Saturday, June 24, 2017, thanks to the latest rockslide on El Portal Road.
A class of eighth-graders and their chaperones sit in a meadow at Yosemite National Park below Yosemite Falls in May 2017. Getting to the park was a little more difficult Saturday, June 24, 2017, thanks to the latest rockslide on El Portal Road. SCOTT SMITH THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

June 24, 2017 10:37 PM

Rocks again clogged road to Yosemite, but cleanup is complete

By Jessica Johnson

Rockfall along El Portal Road, the continuation of Highway 140, forced a one-lane traffic control heading toward Yosemite National Park on Saturday morning.

Vehicles were backed up for a couple of miles from the park entrance as the cleanup was undertaken.

The rockfall zone was cleared of debris and normal traffic patterns restored about 9 p.m., Park Public Affairs Officer Jamie Richards said.

A slide a week ago left the road closed for the better part of six days, with cleanup finally completed last Saturday. About 4,000 tons fell in that slide.

Meanwhile, the eastern entrance to the park via Tioga Road (Highway 120) remains closed because of the lingering effects of snowmelt.

Jessica Johnson: 559-441-6051, @iamjesslj

