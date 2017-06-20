Need a job? Caltrans to host job fair in Fresno on Thursday

The California Department of Transportation, Caltrans, will hold a job fair on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Manchester site on 2015 E. Shields Ave. #100 in Fresno.
Job seekers will find out about the various employment opportunities at Caltrans including engineers, planners, surveyors, information technology, office assistants, equipment operators, maintenance workers and more. Representatives from each division will be in attendance to answer questions.
College students looking for part-time work will also hear about the student assistant program. A volunteer coordinator will also be present at the event to answer questions.
Caltrans District 6 Director Sharri Bender Ehlert said a high attrition rate over the past five years and an expected uptick in work created by the passage of Senate Bill 1, the recent transportation funding bill, spurred the need for the job fair.
“The funds provided by SB1 will allow us to not only expedite projects that are on the horizon, but also lets us catch up on our state highway’s deferred maintenance needs,” said Bender Ehlert.
Human resource officials will be at the job fair to explain the hiring process, conduct career counseling and give demonstrations on how to apply for jobs via the state’s job website, www.caljobs.ca.gov.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
