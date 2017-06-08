Spelling bee champ rings Wall Street bell, has day named after her in California

Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Ananya Vinay of Fresno had another busy day Thursday, ringing the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange and having the day named after her in California.
A proclamation, signed by Acting Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday (Gov. Jerry Brown is overseas), honors the 12-year-old sixth-grader by making June 8 Ananya Vinay Day.
Ananya “is dedicated to coaching spelling, reading and writing in the city of Fresno, reflecting her tremendous commitment to the community,” part of the official document reads.
It also mentions Ananya’s favorite word is “spizzerinctum,” which means ambition to succeed. “Ananya maintains that this word has served as a great motivator in her life ... and she has created an extraordinary sense of hope for young women around the world to strive to attain similar honors,” the proclamation reads.
Ananya, who with her family has maintained a steady run of public appearances on the East Coast since winning the title June 1, rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday morning.
She is scheduled to arrive at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Thursday about 8:20 p.m.
Ananya will make it home in time for her last day of school Friday at Fugman Elementary School, where a homecoming party for her is scheduled.
Then it’s back on the road again, to Los Angeles for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
