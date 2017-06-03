Sacramento native Alex Honnold, then 23, scopes out how to climb the Zodiac Route on El Capitan in 2009. Honnold gained fame with his free solo (without a rope or safety gear) climbs.
Sacramento native Alex Honnold, then 23, scopes out how to climb the Zodiac Route on El Capitan in 2009. Honnold gained fame with his free solo (without a rope or safety gear) climbs. CHRIS WEIDNER
Sacramento native Alex Honnold, then 23, scopes out how to climb the Zodiac Route on El Capitan in 2009. Honnold gained fame with his free solo (without a rope or safety gear) climbs. CHRIS WEIDNER

News

June 03, 2017 5:05 PM

Man first to climb Yosemite’s El Capitan without ropes, safety gear in under 4 hours

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

A 31-year-old man was the first person to scale El Capitan, the nearly 3,000-foot granite wall at Yosemite, without ropes or safety gear on Saturday, USA Today reported.

Alex Honnold of Sacramento started free-soloing the wall at 5:32 a.m. and completed the climb after 3 hours and 56 minutes, according to the USA Today report. Honnold and another climber set a record-breaking speed climb of the Nose route in 2012, completed the ascent in a staggering 2 hours, 23 minutes and 46 seconds.

National Geographic said the climb may be the greatest feat of pure rock climbing in the history of the sport.

This was the second time Honnold attempted to climb El Capitan – the first was in November, National Geographic said. He has been training in the U.S., China, Europe, and Morocco for more than a year.

Additionally, the climb was filmed for an upcoming National Geographic Documentary Films feature, which was led by Jimmy Chin, one of Honnold’s longtime climbing partners, and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

  Comments  

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding
Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire 0:30

Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos