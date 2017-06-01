Fresno County’s champion is the best speller in America after winning National Spelling Bee

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods Pause 0:53 Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:30 Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire 2:07 8-4-16 Assemblyman Patterson Adjourns in Memory of Robert Reagan 0:52 CHP helicopter rescues sick hiker from near Edison Lake 1:03 How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:35 More on the mosquito that can carry the Zika virus 1:11 The daunting task of fire protection against bark beetle destruction 13:09 President Barack Obama celebrates virtues of scenic natural places 2:32 How to avoid becoming a victim of a credit card skimmer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Ananya Vinay of Clovis is asked to spell the word "anabolic" in round two of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, May 31, 2017. She likes finding the story behind the words, she says. Marianna Brady Special to The Bee

Ananya Vinay of Clovis is asked to spell the word "anabolic" in round two of the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, May 31, 2017. She likes finding the story behind the words, she says. Marianna Brady Special to The Bee