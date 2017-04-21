Fresno shooting spree: ‘Let black people go!’ Kori Ali Muhammad yells in court

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods Pause 2:06 Fresno State Chamber Singers to perform at Herrera's closing ceremony 0:22 'Let black people go!' shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad yells in court 2:31 Movie trailer: 'The Promise' 2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest 2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Maybe you can give more support to those who are struggling 2:26 Shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad a 'callous' killer, police Chief Dyer says 4:44 Music video premiere: 'Gotta Get Up' by 40 Watt Hype 1:16 Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says 2:03 Police Chief Dyer honors the four victims of Fresno shootings Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In his first Fresno County Superior Court appearance as a suspect in the shooting deaths of four men, Kori Muhammad yelled "Let black people go, and reparations!" on Friday, April 20, 2017. Note: Judge Kent Hamlin did not allow the media to photograph or video-record Muhammad in the courtroom. Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee