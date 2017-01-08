No flooding reported in Yosemite Valley, but river continues to rise

Yosemite National Park public information officer Jamie Richards updates the status of the Merced River water level in Yosemite Valley on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.
Yosemite National Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards describes the preparations being made in anticipation of the storm headed to Yosemite valley on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Yosemite National Park.
Two park rangers walk across the icy Swinging Bridge as the Merced River level nears 8 feet Sunday in Yosemite National Park.
A meadow is flooded in Yosemite Valley Sunday morning. There were reports of minor flooding in the valley early Sunday morning, but the Merced River had not yet reached flood stage, park officials said.
A picnic table is nearly swallowed up by the rising Merced River Sunday morning in Yosemite Valley with a surging Bridalveil Fall in the background.
A sign several feet from the Merced River indicates the flood water level at 11 p.m. Jan. 2, 1997.
Yosemite Falls is reflected in flood water at Cooks Meadow on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
An employee makes her way through a flooded walkway at Yosemite Valley Lodge in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A flooded meadow along Southside Drive at Yosemite Valley Lodge in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
Logs lay in the Merced River as rising water flow past in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A picnic table is submerged in the Merced River on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
The Merced River overflows onto a rocky bank in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A sign indicates the height of the water flood level from 1997 along the Merced River on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A water measuring station sits along the bank of the Merced River on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A water measuring station sits along the bank of the Merced River on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
The Merced River flows under the Pohono Bridge in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
The Merced River flows under the Pohono Bridge in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A bench is submerged in the Merced River on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
Logs lay in the Merced River as rising water flow past in the early morning on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
The base of a tree is submerged in the Merced River on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A park ranger walks across the Swinging Bridge on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
Yosemite National Park public information officer Jamie Richards walks towards the Swinging Bridge on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
Yosemite National Park public information officer Jamie Richards looks over the scene of the Merced River at Swinging Bridge on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
Ice and melting snow cover the picnic area next to the Swinging Bridge on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A water gauge measures the Merced River water level at about 7 1/2 feet on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
Ice and melting snow cover the picnic area next to the Swinging Bridge on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
The parking lot is flooded with rain water near buildings on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A water measuring station sits along the bank of the Merced River on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
The Merced River runs under the Swinging Bridge on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A sign indicates the height of the water flood level from 1997 at Cooks Meadow under Yosemite Falls on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A sign indicates the height of the water flood level from 1997 at Cooks Meadow under Yosemite Falls on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
A sign indicates the height of the water flood level from 1997 at Cooks Meadow under Yosemite Falls on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
The Merced River runs under Sentinel Bridge on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Yosemite National Park. Water levels from the storm have reached 7 1/2 feet and no major damage has been reported in the park.
