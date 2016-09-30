Rain, even Sierra snow, possible with fall’s first storm

The 2015-16 rain year officially ended Friday, even as fall’s first storm was forecast to bring light showers to the central San Joaquin Valley by Sunday.
The system heading toward Central California also will bring the first chance of high-mountain snow, along with autumn-like temperatures.
Fresno’s rain year begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30. For the 2015-16 rain year, Fresno recorded 14.29 inches, 2.8 inches above the average of 11.49 inches.
The National Weather Service said the cold Pacific storm was to move into Northern California on Friday and continue pushing southward toward the Sierra. By Sunday afternoon into Monday, one to two inches of snow are possible over the high country from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County, the weather service said.
“Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and shower activity can be expected over much of the northern half of the forecast region,” the NWS said. “The higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada can expect some light snow, however, right now it appears that amounts will be on the light side, not requiring a winter weather advisory.”
Farther south, rain will be more likely. In the Valley, there is a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and light showers in the Fresno-Clovis area Sunday afternoon and evening.
Saturday will be sunny, with the high in Fresno expected to reach 78 degrees. Sunday will start sunny, then clouds will increase and the high will reach 73. On Monday the high in Fresno will get to only 67 degrees, well below the upper-80s average for early October.
Overnight lows for the weekend will be near 50 degrees in Fresno.
Those venturing to Shaver Lake should prepare for a chance of snow Sunday night, when the low will be 31 degrees.
