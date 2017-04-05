Preserving your Spring ephemerals

0:33 Fresno police seek help finding Walmart robbery suspect Pause

1:27 Rushing to avoid a flood

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation

3:24 We won't take part in immigration roundups, Tulare County sheriff says

3:27 Clovis High baseball coach James Patrick talks about approaching Mike Noakes' record

1:30 Students battle in 3D Derby, BattleBots and Robot C Challenge tournament of technology

1:30 Valley group says AB199 would be devastating to homebuyers

1:00 Greyhound bus station demolished for high-speed rail station

0:40 Bulldogs quarterback Chason Virgil's thoughts on new coaching changes at Fresno State