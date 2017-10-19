Keep Our Mountains Beautiful (KOMB) applauds Emadco for being proactive implementing the Organics Recycling Laws for Commercial and Multifamily Dwellings, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2017.
The current law requires businesses and multifamily dwellings that generate more than 4 cubic yards of organic waste, to recycle it.
Currently none of Emadco customers meet that threshold. The next tier takes effect on Jan. 1, 2019. At that time, businesses and multifamily dwellings that generate 4 cubic yards or more of solid waste per week shall arrange for organic waste recycling services.
Emadco is currently in the process of informing and educating customers who will meet the threshold in 2019.
Organic waste is food waste, garden clippings, weeds, leaves, and food-soiled paper waste. Restaurants, on average, dispose of more than 50 tons of organic waste per year. Seventy-six percent of this waste can be recycled, but it must be processed by a permitted food waste recycling company so it does not end up in the landfill.
As the franchise waste hauler, Emadco is authorized to transport the food waste to a permitted facility.
Ashley Smith, General Manager at Emadco, says the Organics Recycling Law was implemented in Eastern Madera County effective 2017. Although no businesses met the threshold, Smith has been meeting with Madera County regarding pricing structure. Seminars and webinars, onsite assessments, cost estimates, containers and appropriate plastic bags for collecting organic waste are being researched.
Smith is looking forward to bringing this service to our community, at a reasonable rate. The organic waste will be brought to a compost facility and turned into nutrient rich compost for agricultural use.
Biodegradable plastic bags will be available to businesses and Emadco subscribers for purchase once the project is implemented. Emadco will use separate trucks in their fleet and plastic dumpsters for the organic waste. Negotiations for organic waste composting are in process.
Visit Emadco’s website www.emadcodisposal.com/organic-recycling or contact Smith at Emadco for more information.
Smith said the clothing recycle bin at Emadco in Oakhurst is doing very well. Bring your clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses and belts to the clothing recycle bin. EcoWorld, from Fresno, picks up donations and works with local charities, churches and thrift stores. What isn’t used is shipped to countries needing these items. Clothing too worn is recycled into carpet padding and insulation, keeping these items out of the landfill.
KOMB would like to thank Ashley Smith and Shad Gunderman, Business Manager at Emadco, and their hardworking employees for their continued support of Eastern Madera County in numerous ways. They supplied bins for food lost due to power outages from the fires, labor and transportation for the huge homeless camp cleanup in Oakhurst, which would have cost thousands of dollars, and continue to provide pick up of filled trash bags when KOMB has roadside cleanup days. Thanks to all who helped with the September roadside clean-up in Bass Lake.
The next KOMB meeting is Thursday, October 26, 6:30 PM at Round Table Pizza in Oakhurst. Come find out how you can help Keep Our Mountains Beautiful.
Comments