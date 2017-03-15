For the Kids

We were happy to learn recently that all schools in Eastern Madera County have recycling programs. The future lies in our children’s hands, so let’s engage them in activities that will increase their awareness of being good stewards of the earth.
Here are some fun math problems that you and your child can figure out while learning about litter abatement and recycling. Send your answers to komb4emc@gmail.com to be entered in a drawing for a free t-shirt, and to see if your answers are correct.
☆ If there are 760 students at your school and each student drops two pieces of trash each day (accidentally, of course), how many pieces of trash would be littering the campus after one week of school (this is assuming that the campus was clean to start with)?
☆ Did you know that fabric can be made from recycled soda pop bottles? Let’s say it takes 100 plastic bottles to make one t-shirt. During the school year, 50,000 bottles are collected. How many t-shirts can be made from these bottles?
☆ Students at your school collect 100 pounds of aluminum cans. If they get $1.70 per pound, how much money will they get?
For the following four problems, figure that it takes an average of 15 seconds to pick up one piece of litter (that includes walking time between the pieces of trash).
☆ A volunteer picked up 200 pieces of trash. How much time did she spend picking up these pieces of trash?
☆ Twenty students volunteer to pick up 200 pieces of trash. Assuming they all pick up the same number of pieces of trash, how long will it take?
☆ Fifty students volunteer to pick up 200 pieces of trash. Assuming they all pick up the same number of pieces of trash, how long will it take?
☆ One hundred students volunteer to pick up 1000 pieces of trash. Assuming they all pick up the same number of pieces of trash, how long will it take?
Here are a few Youtube videos to watch with your kids: www.bit.ly/2mJEylu; the youtube videos, “I want to be a bench” and “I want to be recycled.” And check out www.worldometers.info/world-population/ to have an interesting conversation about world population and how it impacts the earth and its resources.
Special meeting
A special KOMB meeting will be held 6:30 p.m., March 23, at Round Table Pizza in Oakhurst. A Madera County Sheriff’s deputy will speak on the litter problems in Eastern Madera County from a law enforcement perspective. The meeting is free and open to all.
Details: komb4emc@gmail.com, or Sandee Scott at (559) 760-1058. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/komb4emc/.
Comments