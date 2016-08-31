Remember when ...

Compiled by Debby Carter from the archives of Fresno Flats Research Library and the Sierra Star
50 years ago
☆ Sierra Sky Ranch Golf Club held a Scotch foursome tournament. Winners of the fourth flight, which came in first with a low net of 75, were Mary Williams and Ed Norby. Awards were presented at a barbecue dinner at the Bass Lake home of Mildred and Elbert Guyette.
☆ Shirley Sargent of Foresta, author of Pioneers in Petticoats, Galen Clark, and other books about Yosemite, spent the day with Mr. and Mrs. George Crooks of Ahwahnee.
☆ From the Classified Ads: Only $250 down. Beautiful 2-bedroom home with view. Hobby room. Community swimming pool. Community water. You must see this before you buy. Full price only $13,950.
40 years ago
☆ PG&E and the CHP are warning the public about forest fires. It is the worst California fire season in 50 years, and the forests are a tinder box. Drought conditions haven’t been this bad since the 1923-24 season.
☆ Cooperation ruled on July Fourth as the mountain area celebrated America’s Bicentennial with all the expected fanfare. Sheriff Ed Bates and USFS Officer Jack Williams said that, at least on the law enforcement side, this Fourth of July was one of the best-behaved. Hell’s Angels caused only minor problems. Bates said there was a note of humor when five streakers were apprehended at Ducey’s.
☆ Peckinpah’s Broken Bit Monday Mountain Special is stuffed pork chops, soup, and salad bar for $3.75.
30 years ago
☆ A revamped Southern Yosemite Area Tourism Council will get some county money, but the supervisors balked at budgeting $50,000 for 1986-87 year; $40,000 will be the final figure, and will be funded by raising the transient occupancy “bed” tax. The tourism dollar turns over at least eight times in the community, said Richard Alexander, speaking for the Tourism Council.
☆ Fresno Flats Heritage Group is reestablished to support the Sierra Historic Sites Association in the development and maintenance of the Fresno Flats Historical Park, under the leadership of Linda Galloway, Vice President of Valley Federal Savings. At its first meeting the group of community leaders discussed the park’s immediate needs and how to fund them. One priority is the moving of the original 1914 barn from the old Dupzyk homestead to the park. The other priority is insulation, cooling, and heating of the Cunningham School that is used for a community meeting place. Serving on this group are Richard Alexander, Ted Hillyard (representing State Senator Ken Maddy), Larry Huggins, Supervisor Don Darnell, Harry Baker, Jr., Betty Chevoya, Rev. David Sebastian, and Linda Galloway.
20 years ago
☆ The median income for all returns filed by Madera County residents for 1994 was $18,057; the median income for joint returns filed in the county that year was $30,647. Out of 58 counties in the state, Madera ranked number 54 for all returns, and number 47 for joint returns. The statewide median income was $23,391; for joint returns it was $41,581.
☆ The residents of Ahwahnee will ask county government to designate that community as an independent entity not related to Oakhurst in future planning programs. This was the unanimous opinion stated at an Ahwahnee town hall meeting at which locally-drafted land use maps were presented for review and comment.
☆ Reggie Lewis of North Fork won the All Around Logger title at this year’s 37th annual Loggers’ Jamboree. Lewis has competed in the games for 30 years. He first won the axe throw when he was 12 years of age. This is the first time he has been the overall winner.
