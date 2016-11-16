Remember When ...

NOTE: Compiled by Debby Carter from the archives of Fresno Flats Research Library and the Sierra Star
50 years ago
☆ Historic Teaford Ranch, a 450-acre site near Bass Lake which has been in the Teaford family since the late 1800s, has been sold to George and Jack Bushnell, general contractors and developers from southern California. They plan a development which will include a nine-hole golf course and clubhouse, a chain of lakes, riding stables, lodge, trailer park, and multiple units.
☆ Yosemite Park Superintendent John M. Davis reported that the visitor count is running ahead of 1965, when a record 1,635,000 people visited the park. The newer trend of later vacations, other than during the summer months, should make the count go over 1,700,000 this year. Autumn is a most delightful time in Yosemite, when visitors find the fall colors of the oaks and dogwoods along roads and trails are at their peak.
☆ Norberg’s Store advertises C&H five pounds of sugar at 50 cents, Gerber’s baby food at 10 for $1, bell peppers at 19 cents a pound, and stalk celery at 19 cents each.
40 years ago
☆ Voters decide on a $1.5 million Oakhurst school bond that is needed to ease the school’s overcrowding. “We’re simply out of room,” said district superintendent and school principal Ayrles Cadd. The school has already placed as many relocatable buildings on campus as state law allows, and is still cramped for the number of students enrolled there. Cadd is careful to capitalize on the district’s claim that the bond will not increase the current tax rate.
☆ Campaign 1976 is drawing to a close soon. Recent polls indicate that undecided voter interest in the presidential race between former governor Jimmy Carter and President Gerald Ford has increased instead of declining. Voter turnouts across the country are expected to be small for a presidential election.
☆ The Mountaineer Days Committee announced a record profit of $20,000 for the Oakhurst Community Center. Chairman Bub Rich received a standing ovation for his part in producing the largest profit for the event ever.
30 years ago
☆ The Wassama Village Monument on Roundhouse Road in Ahwahnee near the Wassama Roundhouse was dedicated by the members of Grub Gulch Chapter 41-49 of E Clampus Vitus, who also did much of the restoration work. A large group of Clampers, along with political candidates and office holders, as well as members of the Indian community, were on hand for the event. The Roundhouse, built in 1903, has been restored to its original design, and is again in use by the local Indians. Harry Baker, Jr. recalled that in the 1950s it passed into non-Indian hands and was used as a chicken coop. The building collapsed in 1982, but was rebuilt and has become part of the state park system. It is the first state historical landmark in Madera County. Baker called for a moment of silence in memory of Maryann Ramirez, who had been one of the main forces behind the restoration.
☆ North Fork residents are concerned about a reduction in timber harvest that is part of the preferred alternative of the Sierra National Forest’s “Proposed Forest Land and Resource Management Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Statement.” Current allowable sale is 152 million board feet, and under the plan the projected sales will be 125 million. Residents turned out last week for a briefing on the plan, and to express their concerns.
☆ Yosemite High School is having “crazy days” during homecoming week. Wednesday will be “hippie day,” and Thursday is “nerd day” at the school. The homecoming queen will be crowned at the bonfire Thursday night.
20 years ago
☆ Community Hospitals of Central California has announced that 24-hour services will no longer be available at Oakhurst Urgent Care effective Nov. 1. JoAnn Weston, service integrator, said, “We recognize that this community wanted to have 24-hour access to medical care. The financial realities of providing this service, however, have eliminated this option.” Weston also said that CHCC is very appreciative of the monetary gifts that have been extended over the past several months to help support the program. CHCC will be contacting these donors regarding their gifts.
☆ Students, parents, and staff at Bass Lake Elementary School gathered to begin wiring classrooms for the information age. When completed in the fall of 1997, staff and students will be able to access computers and electronic information, including the internet, for educational purposes.
