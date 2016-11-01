Remember when ...

Compiled by Debby Carter from the archives of Fresno Flats Research Library and the Sierra Star.
50 years ago
☆ Mountain Community Women will present the fifth annual fashion show, “New Lavender and Old Lace,” at the Community Center. The show will include a bake sale, entertainment, dessert, and an old-fashioned dress contest, in addition to a parade of the latest fall and winter fashions. Tickets are $2 and lucky ticket holders will receive cash door prizes. Dr. H. H. Baxter, Frank Clark, Scotty Brooks, Ray Gudger, Jack Gyer, Ted Holden, and Tommie Underwood will judge the costumes of patrons wearing outfits of bygone days.
☆ New York Senator Robert Kennedy is expected to top the list of Democratic VIPs at an old-fashioned political rally at the Madera Fairgrounds.
☆ Cable Television has signed a contract for the Oakhurst area. The SKL Company, one of the nation’s largest installers of TV transmission facilities, will erect a 60-foot antenna on the Arfwedson property, about two miles west of Highway 41. Four channels will be provided. Contact Carl Arfwedson or Linton Forrester.
40 years ago
☆ Assemblyman Ken Maddy said, if reelected, he will introduce a bill in the legislature asking for aid specifically for Madera County to help defray the costs of the upcoming Chowchilla school bus kidnapping trial.
☆ Madera County Sheriff Ed Bates, using tougher language than he is known for, said last week the morale in his department is on the verge of breaking down because his men are overworked, and accused the Board of Supervisors of making law enforcement a low priority. He felt that too much money is spent on social and other programs, and they need a change in priorities.
☆ The swine flu vaccine program in Madera begins in two weeks. Virologists have predicted that the swine flu virus, which is worse than other types of flu, will be present this fall. It was first discovered in Fort Dix in New Jersey, and was determined to be the same type of virus that struck worldwide in 1918, killing 20 million people.
30 years ago
☆ The annual Mountain Applefest will be held in the Golden Oak parking lot. The festival will kick off with a square dance Saturday night, Sunday will begin with a breakfast of apple pancakes, applesauce, ham, and coffee. It will be served at the Bank, followed by the Applefest until 5 p.m.. Apples, apple juice, and cider will be on sale, in addition to arts and crafts items.
☆ A movie presentation of the Sugar Pine Lumber Company operation in the 1920s was shown by Leigh Ann Hunt, archeologist of the U.S. Forest Service, at a recent meeting of the Coarsegold Historical Society. The pictures were taken by Dr. Chauncy Wells, doctor for the company. They were edited by Luke Hart, who identified most of the people and equipment in the film.
☆ The MET Cinema was recently named a number one small town theater in an issue of Box Office Magazine, according to MET owner Rusty Murphy. This will entitle the MET to be among 600 theaters to first show the “Tournament of Animation,” a collection of this year’s best 20 animated shorts from around the world, and also “Star Trek IV.”
20 years ago
☆ The Sierra Lion’s Club announces the upcoming destruction derby, which will be the last one held at the community center. The derby and mud bogs are part of the Harvest Festival coming up this weekend at the Oakhurst Community Park.
☆ As of Oct. 1, $11,900 had been donated to the fund to help keep Urgent Care open 24 hours a day in Oakhurst. Oct. 31 has been set as the deadline for the community to raise $150,000. If there is not sufficient community support, the facility will most likely go back to 12 hours a day.
☆ Eight Oakhurst residents of widely differing political persuasions gave the Boston Globe their reactions to Sunday night’s presidential debate. Oakhurst was selected as the Globe’s only focus group location in the nation because it is so far away and so different from Boston. The foothill community was viewed as a small, but growing, rural town, with relatively even voter registration between Democrats and Republicans.
