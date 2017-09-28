Savory pot pies for fall fare

I love just about anything to do with pastry, sweet or savory. One of my favorite dinnertime treats is to poke a fork into the flaky crust of a beef, chicken or turkey pot pie. Or even one with just veggies. We’re supposed to get a warming spell but at this writing, the weather is definitely on the chilly side. Seems too early to get the wood stove going but a long-sleeved sweater is a welcome comfort against the chill. How about planning to include your favorite type of pot pie for dinner sometime this fall? Here are some recipes to get you started.
Vegetable pot pie
1 package 2-crust pie dough (or make your own)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
1 red bell pepper, chopped
2 cups milk
1 package (1.5 oz.) white sauce mix
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 cups shredded Colby or mild Cheddar cheese
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 package (16 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and drained (or 2 cans Veg-All, drained)
1 1/2 cups frozen hash brown potatoes, thawed and drained
1. Preheat oven to 425. Line 9-inch pie pan with 1 pie crust and set aside.
2. Heat olive oil in large skillet; add onion and bell pepper and cook and stir until crisp tender. Add milk, white sauce mix, and pepper to skillet, stirring constantly.
3. Bring to boil, then add cheese, vegetables, and potatoes. Cook and stir until cheese is melted and vegetables are hot.
4. Spoon vegetable mixture into pie crust. Top with second crust; seal and flute edges. Cut slits in top crust for venting. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until crust is deep golden brown. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Makes 6 servings.
Cornbread turkey pot pie
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound boneless, skinless turkey breast, cut into 1/2 -inch pieces
1 medium onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
1 jar (12 oz.) turkey gravy
1 package (16 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables, thawed and drained
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 package (6-oz.) cornbread mix
1/3 cup milk
2 tablespoons melted butter
1 egg
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1. Preheat oven to 400. Heat olive oil in large skillet; add turkey, onion and garlic and cook and stir over medium heat for about 5 minutes until turkey is cooked. Add jar of gravy and bring to a boil.
2. Cover skillet and cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add vegetables, thyme, and sour cream to skillet and heat, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes.
3. In medium bowl, combine corn bread mix, milk, melted butter, egg, and cheese until just combined. Place turkey mixture into 13-by-9-inch glass baking dish. Drop cornbread mixture by spoonfuls over turkey mixture. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until corn bread topping is deep golden brown and turkey mixture is bubbling. Makes 4 servings.
Beef and biscuit pot pie
Frozen peas are good to add to this recipe, instead of (or in addition to) the tomatoes.
1 pound ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can (10 oz.) cream of mushroom soup with roasted garlic
1 package (about 9 oz.) frozen corn
1 cup chopped tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon dried basil leaves
1 can refrigerated biscuit dough
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1. Preheat oven to 400. In large skillet, cook ground beef and onion until beef is no longer pink; drain. Add soup, corn, tomatoes, and basil; bring to a boil.
2. Pour beef mixture into 1 1/2 -quart baking dish. Top with biscuits and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and oregano. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until biscuits are deep golden brown. Makes 4 servings
The easiest pot pie
This is a version of a recipe that almost everyone has tried at one time or another. The recipe easily doubles but you’d need to use a bigger baking dish.
1 2/3 cups frozen mixed vegetables, thawed (or Veg-All)
1 cup cut-up cooked chicken
1 can (10 3/4 -oz.) condensed cream of chicken soup
1 cup baking mix
1/2 cup milk
1 egg
1. Heat oven to 400. Stir vegetables, chicken and soup in ungreased 9-inch pie plate.
Stir remaining ingredients until blended.
2. Pour into pie plate. Bake about 30 minutes or until golden brown.
