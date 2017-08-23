A sweet corn summer

This summer I have been eating a lot of corn on the cob, thanks to the ag department over at CSU Fresno’s farm market. Yes, I know that corn isn’t high up on the healthful foods list, but sometimes I just want to enjoy the best of what summer time offers, and that special corn tops that list.
Corn has always been a family favorite, but I have never had any luck growing it. The plants grow just fine, but they do not seem to make normal ears. I know it must be a pollination problem. Researched it and stopped growing in a row, switching to blocks. Tried several varieties. Soil was good, etc.
To make a long story short, it’s a good thing I can buy sweet corn. When I have had enough of gnawing at the cobs like a beaver at a log, I go through my recipe collection and make some of my favorites, which I will share with you here today. Enjoy what remains of our summer season, watch for those school kids when driving, stay fire safe and by all means, have fun.
Cat’s smoked salmon and corn casserole
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
6 cups corn kernels
2 small zucchini, diced
1/2 medium green bell pepper, diced
1/2 medium onion, diced
1/2 cup butter
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 cup milk
2 eggs, well beaten
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 pound smoked salmon, in bite-sized pieces (a moist smoked salmon works best in this recipe. I used to use Kirkland brand.)
1. Preheat oven to 350. In large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the corn, zucchini, bell pepper and onion in the olive oil, just until vegetables begin to brown and are tender.
2. In large saucepan, mix butter and sugar. Heat until melted. Stir in the flour. Remove from heat and slowly stir in milk, eggs, baking powder and salt. Fold in vegetables. Carefully add smoked salmon pieces, blending well.
3. Pour into greased casserole dish (about 7-inches by 11-inches). Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown and mixture is set. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Baked corn
Part of this is similar to the smoked salmon recipe.
1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 cup milk
2 eggs, well beaten
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
20 ounces corn kernels
1. Preheat oven to 350. In a saucepan, mix butter and sugar; heat until melted, then stir in the flour.
2. Remove from heat and slowly stir in milk, eggs, baking powder and salt. Fold in corn.
3. Pour into greased casserole dish (about 8-inch square) and bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes until golden brown. Makes 8 servings.
Creamed corn with bacon and leeks
6 ears fresh corn
2 cups 1 per cent low-fat milk
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 slices bacon
1 cup chopped leek
1. Cut kernels from ears of corn to measure 3 cups; using the dull side of a knife blade, scrape milk and remaining pulp from cobs into a bowl. Place 1 1/2 cups kernels, low-fat milk, cornstarch, sugar, salt and pepper in a food processor; process until smooth.
2. Cook bacon in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, crumble bacon. Add leek to pan, cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
3. Add pureed corn mixture, 1 1/2 cups corn kernels and corn milk mixture to pan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer 3 minutes or until slightly thick. Stir in crumbled bacon just before serving. Makes 6 ( 2/3 cup) servings.
Corn fritters
3/4 cup cornmeal
3/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
Salt to taste
Black pepper, freshly ground to taste
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1/2 cup milk
2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups corn kernels, freshly scraped or frozen
1. In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients. In another bowl, beat together milk and eggs, then pour into the dry ingredients. Mix well; the batter should be thick and smooth. Stir in the corn.
2. Heat a griddle and grease slightly. Drop batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto griddle. Cook, turning once, until nicely browned on both sides. Makes 8 servings.
Shrimp and corn chowder
Adapted from a Martha Stewart recipe.
2 teaspoons coarse salt, plus more for cooking water
6 cups (about 10 ears) fresh corn kernels
4 tablespoons butter
2 large yellow onions (about 2 1/4 pounds), finely chopped
1/2 cup flour
Freshly ground black pepper, to taste (about 1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons is a suggestion)
1/2 teaspoon turmeric (I like to use some Knorr Chicken Bouillon, as it has good color and flavor. Watch for the saltiness, though)
2 1/2 quarts homemade chicken stock or canned chicken broth
1 1/2 pounds white, red or gold potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1/2 -inch dice
1 cup half-and-half
1/2 pound sharp white (or orange) Cheddar cheese, grated
1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and cut up into 1-inch pieces
Chives, cut into 1/4 -inch lengths for garnish (optional)
1. Bring a pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Add corn kernels and blanch for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.
2. Melt butter in a stockpot set over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 10 minutes. Add flour, salt, pepper and turmeric and cook, stirring, about 3 minutes.
3. Add the chicken stock and potatoes; bring to a boil and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Add the reserved corn, half-and-half, Cheddar cheese and shrimp and cook until shrimp are pink and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Serve hot, garnished with chives, if desired. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
