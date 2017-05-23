Anyone for dessert?

I was recently browsing through a collection of recipes I have had for many years, and maybe it’s nostalgia, but I wanted to share a few of them with you. Actually, I’d love to share all of them, but I have thousands and of course that would not be practical. Perhaps you could use one or more as a Memorial Day dessert.
It looks like a busy summer ahead for me and my family, so I hope I find time to explore some new recipes now and then. Many times I find myself making the same things over and over again and I have to remind myself to break away and try new things. With such unsettled spring weather, it can be difficult to decide between a nice warm soup or a light, cool salad. Makes for an interesting shopping list at the grocery store.
Apple enchiladas
1 can apple pie filling
8 flour tortillas
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups water
1 stick butter
1. Preheat oven to 350. Empty can of apple pie filling into small bowl. Cut apples into small pieces. Place about a heaping tablespoon of apple pie filling down center of flour tortilla, roll up and place in 9-by-13-inch glass baking dish. Continue until all 8 tortillas are used up.
2. Melt butter in 1 cup water, use other cup of water to rinse filling can and small bowl, then pour into pot with water and margarine. Sprinkle 3/4 cup sugar over the enchiladas, then pour butter and water mixture over the top of the enchiladas.
Sprinkle the other 1/4 cup sugar and teaspoon cinnamon on top of the enchiladas. Cover dish with foil and bake for approximately 30 minutes or until liquid becomes thick.
Banana gingersnap pudding
1/3 cup sugar
2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups low-fat milk (or regular milk)
1 large egg, beaten
3 tablespoons dark rum
4 medium bananas, sliced
12 gingersnaps or ginger crisps
1. Mix sugar and cornstarch together. Pour milk into medium-size microwave proof bowl. Whisk in sugar mixture until cornstarch dissolves. Microwave on high 4 minutes, stirring once.
2. Whisk a little of the hot milk mixture into beaten egg; return to bowl. Stir in rum. Microwave on high 1 to 2 minutes longer until custard thickens. Remove from heat; cool slightly.
3. Slice a layer of bananas into each of 4 individual dessert dishes. Add a layer of cookies and top with another layer of bananas. Pour custard over top of bananas. Serve warm or chilled.
4. Conventional method: Mix sugar and cornstarch in medium saucepan; stir in milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until mixture begins to boil. Whisk some of hot milk mixture into beaten egg; return to saucepan. Bring to boiling, cook 1 minute. Follow procedure above. Makes 4 servings.
Blackberry cobbler
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
6 cups blackberries, rinsed and drained
1 teaspoon grated lemon peel
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold butter, cut into chunks
1 cup whipping cream
1. Preheat oven to 350. In a large bowl, combine 1 cup sugar, cornstarch, tapioca, blackberries, lemon peel and lemon juice. Mix gently to coat. Pour into a shallow 3- to 4-quart baking dish.
2. In another bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt and remaining 1/4 cup sugar. With your fingers or a pastry blender, rub or cut butter into flour mixture until coarse crumbs form. Add cream and stir just until mixture forms a soft, crumbly dough.
3.Pat 1/4-cup portions of dough into flat disks 1/2-inch thick and arrange evenly over fruit.
4. Bake in preheated oven about 45 to 55 minutes, or until topping is golden brown and fruit is bubbling. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Creamy rice pudding
3/4 cup uncooked white rice
2 cups milk, divided
1/3 cup white sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
2/3 cup golden raisins
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1. In a medium saucepan, bring 1 1/2 cups water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
2. In another saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups cooked rice, 1 1/2 cups milk, sugar and salt. Cook over medium heat until thick and creamy, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup milk, beaten egg and raisins. Cook 2 minutes more, stirring constantly.
3. Remove from heat, and stir in butter and vanilla. Serve warm.
