Potato salad picnics

Memorial Day will be here before we know it, and many of us are planning to have a picnic or outdoor barbecue. If you love to serve a potato salad along with the main dish, here are some recipes you can check out to see if there's something you want to try. Many of us have our own favorite potato salad recipe, perhaps one that has been handed down through generations. I tend to change mine a little bit now and then. At times I have added sliced olives or radishes.
The thing about radishes, though, is that they tend to become soft after a day. They are perfect if serving the potato salad the same day as you prepare it. Being a potato fan, there are few potato recipes I don't like. If I had to choose one food, I would pick potatoes to survive on. Hopefully with onions, as I love those, too. So hard to choose a favorite food when you like everything. Take care and I hope you are enjoying some favorite late spring activities, weather permitting.
Mama’s potato salad
3 to 3 1/2 pounds potatoes (about 10 medium)
6 hard boiled eggs
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup evaporated milk
3 tablespoons white vinegar
2 tablespoons prepared mustard
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Additional hard boiled eggs, sliced
Paprika
1. In a large kettle, cook potatoes in boiling salted water until tender. Drain and cool. Peel potatoes; cut into chunks. Separate egg yolks from whites. Set yolks aside. Chop whites and add to potatoes with onion.
2. In a small bowl, mash yolks. Stir in mayonnaise, evaporated milk, vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper. Pour over potatoes; toss well. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Spoon into a serving bowl. Garnish with egg slices and paprika. Chill until ready to serve. Makes 12 servings.
Honey Dijon potato salad
2 1/4 pounds small red potatoes
3 tablespoons vinegar
3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
1 small onion, chopped
5 tablespoons chopped dill pickles
1 teaspoon salt-free seasoning blend
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup honey-Dijon salad dressing
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 hard boiled eggs, chopped
1. Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Drain and cool.
2. Cube the potatoes and place in a large bowl. Sprinkle with vinegar. Add the green pepper, onion, pickles, seasoning blend and pepper.
3. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, salad dressing, mustard and chopped eggs. Pour over potato mixture; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Makes 8 servings.
The classic
I make this, but add chopped sweet pickles. and omit the garlic.
8 medium white or yellow potatoes, cooked and cubed
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoons prepared (yellow) mustard
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, optional
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
2 celery ribs, stringed, sliced or diced
1 cup onion, minced or diced
5 hard boiled eggs
Paprika
1. Boil peeled potatoes in salted water until done. Cool to room temperature. Place diced potatoes in large bowl.
2. Mix mayonnaise, cider vinegar, sugar, mustard, salt, garlic powder (if using) and pepper in another bowl. Add to potatoes.
3. Add celery and onions and mix well. Add chopped eggs and mix well. Sprinkle paprika over the top, then cover and chill before serving. Makes 8 servings.
Blue ribbon potato salad
4 cups cubed peeled potatoes
3 hard boiled eggs, chopped
2 celery ribs, thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped green onions
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Paprika
1. Place potatoes in a saucepan and cover with water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat. Cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until tender; drain. Place in a large bowl; add eggs, celery and onions.
2. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Pour over potato mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle top with paprika. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
