Graham cracker treats

You can purchase graham cracker crumbs or you can use a food processor to make your own. You can also just use graham crackers straight from the box without crumbling them. They are great with a glass of cold milk and even better when coated with chocolate. And we all know how good those campfire treats known as S’mores are. Graham crackers have been part of our lives for generations and if you like them as much as I do, you might want to bake some treats using them. I hope you are enjoying the spring season so far, and not battling allergies like I am. I am glad I don’t have any food allergies, though.
Graham cracker bars
3/4 cup butter or margarine
1 cup sugar
2 eggs, beaten
2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup shredded coconut
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
1. In a medium saucepan, combine butter, sugar and eggs. Cook mixture until it reaches a rolling boil. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
2. When the butter, sugar and eggs mixture has cooled, add the graham cracker crumbs, coconut, vanilla and marshmallows. Stir until ingredients are well mixed.
3. Press into a 9-by-9-inch pan. Cut into small squares and serve.
Banana graham bread
1 1/2 cups flour
1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cups butter, softened
3/4 cups sugar
2 eggs
2 ripe bananas, mashed
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup walnut pieces
1. Preheat oven to 350. In a small bowl, mix flour, graham cracker crumbs, baking powder and salt; set aside.2. Using a mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until mixture becomes fluffy. On low speed, mix in mashed banana and vanilla.
3. Alternate adding milk and dry ingredients, mixing well after each addition. Stir in all but a handful of walnuts.
4. Pour batter into a greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Sprinkle with remaining walnuts. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Brown sugar pecan treats
1 cup light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
3/4 cup chopped pecans
28 graham cracker squares
1 cup (2 cubes) butter
1. Preheat oven to 350. Line a large ungreased baking pan with sides (jelly roll pan) with graham crackers, breaking in half if necessary to line the pan.
2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and brown sugar until it comes to a boil. Allow mixture to boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in salt and vanilla. Pour mixture over top of the graham crackers evenly, spreading to coat.
3. Sprinkle pecans on top and bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes until bubbly all over. If you prefer it a little crunchier, bake for 2 more minutes.
4. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Cut into squares. Store in airtight container up to 3 days.
Chocolate peanut butter sandwich
The treats do not use a cracker for the tops, only one cracker is needed.
3 cups good quality chopped milk chocolate
4 tablespoons vegetable shortening
12 halved graham crackers (so they are square)
2 cups creamy peanut butter
1. In a double boiler, melt chocolate and shortening. Reduce heat to low stir until melted and smooth.
2. Dip each graham cracker into chocolate and let set on wax or parchment paper. Place in the freezer for a few minutes to speed the process. Spread 2 tablespoons of peanut butter over the top of each dipped graham cracker then place in the freezer for 10 more minutes. This step is important.
3. While the peanut butter is freezing, remove chocolate from heat and stir, so it cools slightly and thickens up a bit. Slowly and carefully spoon melted chocolate over tops and sides of peanut butter. Use a small spoon working the chocolate around the edges and sides. You can use a small plastic knife to run the chocolate around the edges and clean it up a little.
4. Allow to set, (place back in freezer for another 10 minutes) then with a spoon, drizzle chocolate over top to make swirled designs. (If your chocolate is too thick at this point, set it back over the double boiler so it melts a little bit). Store the sandwich treats in the refrigerator. Makes 12 servings.
Comments