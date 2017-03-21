Eggs, those little devils

It’s been about four years since I focused on deviled eggs, and in fact, I haven’t prepared any at home for quite some time. Right around Easter or just after, I always used to make pickled eggs and beets, probably because I always had lots of leftover hard-boiled eggs and there are usually some pretty decent sales on eggs due to their popularity at that time.
Pickled eggs are great too, but my whole family loves deviled ones (except my youngest son, who for decades has believed eggs are to be avoided at all costs. Unless used in cake batter and other baked goods, of course.)
My personal preference for deviled eggs is to have them tangy and spicy, especially with the addition of a German-type stone-ground mustard or at least a nice Dijon. An Italian aunt of mine used to add sweet pickle relish to the yolk mixture and I loved those. She sold them in the liquor store/deli she and my uncle used to own in San Francisco. My Aunt Mary could really cook.
As a child, I was impressed and influenced by all the great cooks in the family, and I love sharing some of that heritage with you. Well, let’s get some eggs cooking here.
Spicy deviled eggs
12 large eggs, hard-boiled, cooled and peeled
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon Louisiana hot sauce, or to taste
1 pinch each salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon paprika, for garnish
1. Cut each egg in half lengthwise, remove the yolks to a bowl with the mustard, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Mash the yolks with a fork, and stir the mixture until smooth and well mixed.
2. Fill each egg half with the deviled yolk mixture, using a spoon, piping bag, or a sturdy plastic bag with a corner cut off. Dust each egg with a pinch of paprika. Cover and refrigerate at least 20 to 30 minutes. Serve cold. Makes 24 halves.
Cheddar and bacon deviled eggs
Personally, I am getting tired of bacon this and bacon that, at least for a while. But there are a lot of diehard bacon lovers around, so this is for them
14 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream
1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/3 cup crumbled cooked bacon
1/4 cup finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives or green onion tops
1. Cut eggs lengthwise in half. Remove yolks to medium bowl. Reserve 24 white halves. Finely chop remaining 4 white halves.
2. Mash yolks with the tines of a fork. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, Dijon mustard, lemon juice and pepper; mix well.
3. Add chopped egg whites,crumbled bacon, shredded cheese and chives; mix well.
4. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoon yolk mixture into each reserved egg white half. Cover and refrigerate to blend flavors. Makes 24 servings.
Simple deviled eggs
6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon prepared mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon finely chopped celery
Small amount paprika, for garnish
1. Slice eggs in half lengthwise and remove yolks to a small mixing bowl. Arrange whites on a serving platter or egg dish.
2. Mash yolks with a fork, then stir in mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, mustard, salt, onion and celery; mix well.
3. Stuff or pipe egg yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with paprika. Cover and refrigerate until time to serve. Makes 12 servings.
Deviled eggs with relish
12 hard boiled eggs, peeled
1/4 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons prepared (traditional yellow) mustard
1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
1 tablespoon dill pickle juice
Paprika
1. Slice the eggs lengthwise and place the yolks in a small or medium size mixing bowl. Mash yolks with a fork until crumbly.
2. Add mayonnaise, mustard, sweet pickle relish and dill pickle juice. Stir until well mixed. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into the whites. Sprinkle with paprika.
3. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes 24 servings.
