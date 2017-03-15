Everything’s green

St. Patrick’s Day is a time when a lot of folks like to wear something green. Word has it you are likely to get pinched if you don’t. I don’t have any green clothes, but I just pin on a crocheted shamrock made out of green yarn. Since green is the traditional color of this holiday, I got to thinking that it might be fun to enjoy some green food. Not green eggs and ham, and certainly not anything that turns green from being in the refrigerator too long. Just some tasty, attractive and fun things we can serve and eat on that day when we all turn Irish.
Mom’s icebox cake
This recipe is not exclusive to my family but we’ve been making it for decades. It’s very refreshing.
1 box white cake mix (and ingredients to prepare according to the directions, such as eggs and oil)
2 boxes (3-oz. ea). lime gelatin, or 1 large box
1 cup boiling water
1/2 cup cold water
Topping:
1 cup cold milk
1 package (3.4-oz.) instant vanilla pudding mix
1 carton (8-oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed
Green sprinkles
1. Prepare cake according to package directions, using a 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Cool on a wire rack for about 1 hour. In a small bowl, dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Stir in cold water and set aside.
2. With a meat fork, wooden skewer or similar object, poke holes in the cake about 2 inches apart. Slowly pour the gelatin over the cake, cover and refrigerate.
3. In a large bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes, then fold in whipped topping. Spread mixture over cake, decorate with green sprinkles. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes 12 to 15 servings.
Lemon-lime punch
2 quarts water
2 cups sugar
2 envelopes unsweetened lemon-lime soft drink mix
1 can (46-oz.) unsweetened pineapple juice
1-liter bottle ginger ale, chilled
1 quart lime sherbet
Slices of fresh lemons and limes, for garnish
1. In a punch bowl, combine the water, sugar and soft drink mix; stir until dissolved. Stir in pineapple juice. Refrigerate until chilled.
2. Just before serving, stir in ginger ale and top with scoops of sherbet. Float some lemon and lime slices on the top. Makes about 6 quarts or 24 servings.
Pineapple lime gelatin salad
Every family seems to have a version of this popular dish. This version calls for cream cheese and marshmallows rather than cottage cheese. Remember not to use fresh pineapple or the gelatin will not set.
1 package (3-oz.) lime gelatin
2 cups boiling water, divided
16 large marshmallows
1 package (3-oz.) cream cheese, softened
1 can (8-oz.) unsweetened crushed pineapple, undrained
1 cup heavy cream, whipped
1 cup chopped pecans
2 to 3 drops green food coloring, optional
1. In a large bowl, dissolve gelatin in 1 cup boiling water; set aside. In a small saucepan, combine marshmallows and remaining water. Cook over low heat until the marshmallows melt and are smooth, stirring occasionally. Stir into gelatin. Refrigerate until partially set.
2. In another large bowl, beat softened cream cheese until smooth. Mix in pineapple. Fold in the gelatin mixture, whipped cream, pecans and food coloring if desired. Pour into a 6-cup mold coated with cooking spray. Refrigerate until set. Unmold onto a serving plate. Makes 12 servings.
Pistachio pudding cake
☆ For cake:
1 package yellow cake mix
1 package (3.4-oz.) instant pistachio pudding mix
4 large eggs
1 cup club soda
1/2 cup canola oil
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
☆ Icing:
1 cup cold heavy whipping cream
3/4 cup cold milk
1 package (3.4-oz.) instant pistachio pudding mix
2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1. Preheat oven to 350. In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, pudding mix, eggs, club soda and canola oil; beat on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium for 2 minutes. Stir in walnuts.
2. Pour into a greased and floured 10-inch fluted tube pan. Bake in preheated oven for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.
3. In a large bowl, beat the whipping cream, milk, pudding mix and confectioners’ sugar on high until stiff peaks form. Frost cake. Sprinkle with walnuts. Refrigerate until serving. Makes 12 servings.
