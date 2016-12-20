Breaking holiday tradition

If you are tired of turkey and aren’t too excited over ham, why not try something a little different, if you think your dinner guests won’t mind. I know some people do not like to mess with tradition, especially during a holiday. Offered here are recipes for salmon, beef tenderloin, roast pork and Cornish game hens. And if you are like me, you enjoy doctoring up recipes and adding your own touches. I hope you’re taking some time to enjoy a break now and then, as I know how overwhelming holiday preparations can be. Maybe you can sip a cup of spiced cider while you put your feet up and admire your decorations and lights.
Baked Christmas salmon
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons butter, melted
5 teaspoons honey
1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
1/2 cup finely chopped pecans
3 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley
6 4-oz. fillets salmon
Salt and freshly-ground pepper, to taste
6 lemon wedges
1. Preheat oven to 400. In a small bowl, stir together Dijon mustard, melted butter and honey. In another bowl, mix bread crumbs, pecans and parsley.
2. Season each salmon fillet with desired amount of salt and pepper, then place on lightly greased baking sheet (a jelly roll pan works well).
3. Brush each fillet with some of the mustard, butter and honey mixture. Then top each fillet with the bread crumb mixture.
4. Bake in preheated oven about 10 minutes for every inch of thickness, or until salmon flakes easily when fork tested. Serve along with lemon wedges. Makes 6 servings.
Holiday beef tenderloin with roasted shallots
3/4 pound shallots, halved lengthwise and peeled
1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly-ground pepper, to taste
3 cups beef broth
3/4 cup port wine
1 1/2 teaspoons tomato paste
2 pounds beef tenderloin roast, trimmed
1 teaspoon dried thyme
3 slices bacon, diced
3 tablespoons butter, divided
1 tablespoon flour
4 sprigs watercress, for garnish, optional
1. Preheat oven to 375. In a pie pan, coat shallots with olive oil, covering evenly. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Roast in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes, or until shallots have turned a deep brown and have become tender.
2. In a large saucepan, combine beef broth and port, then bring to a boil and cook until mixture has been reduced by half, about 30 minutes. Whisk in tomato paste and set aside.
3. Pat the roast dry; sprinkle with thyme, salt and pepper. In a large roasting pan, set over medium heat on the stove top, saute bacon until golden. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towels and set aside for later. Add beef to pan; brown on all sides over medium high heat, about 7 minutes.
4. Place the roasting pan in the preheated oven and roast the beef until a meat thermometer inserted in center reads 125 for medium rare (about 25 minutes). Transfer roast to a serving platter and tent loosely with foil.
5. Spoon fat off the top of the pan drippings in roasting pan. Place pan over high heat on stove top. Carefully add broth mixture and bring to a boil, stirring to loosen any browned bits. Transfer to a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer. In a small bowl, mix 1 1/2 tablespoons butter with the flour, making a smooth paste. Whisk into the broth mixture and simmer until broth thickens. (I like to do this the opposite way and add the broth to the butter and flour, using a large enough saucepan of course.)
6. Stir in roasted shallots and reserved bacon.Season with salt and pepper. Cut roast into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Spoon some sauce over and garnish with watercress, if desired.
Pork roast stuffed with apples and walnuts
Just a personal taste thing, but I would cut way back on the amount of spices called for.
5 tablespoons butter
1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 celery stalk, diced
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 1/2 cups water
5 cups dry bread crumbs
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1 3-pound boneless rolled pork loin roast
1. Preheat oven to 325. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Add apple, onion, celery and walnuts and cook about 5 minutes or until the apple and vegetables are tender. Mix in the applesauce, water and breadcrumbs. Cook, stirring, until the breadcrumbs have absorbed the liquid. Season with cinnamon, salt, cloves, nutmeg and ginger.
2. Unroll the roast and place in a baking dish or roasting pan. Evenly spread the stuffing mixture over the roast. Roll the roast so the fatty side is facing up; tie with kitchen twine.
3. Roast 45 to 50 minutes in preheated oven or until the meat registers 145 with a meat thermometer. Makes 8 servings.
Cornish game hens with rosemary and garlic
4 Cornish game hens
Salt and freshly-ground pepper, to taste
1 lemon, quartered
1/3 cup chicken broth
4 sprigs fresh rosemary, and extra for garnish
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
24 cloves fresh garlic
1/3 cup white wine
1. Preheat oven to 400. Rub hens with 1 tablespoon olive oil, then lightly season with salt and pepper. Place 1 lemon wedge and 1 sprig rosemary in the cavity of each game hen. Arrange in a large, heavy roasting pan and arrange garlic cloves around hens. Roast in preheated over for 25 minutes. Be careful that the garlic does not burn.
2. Reduce temperature to 350. In a bowl, whisk together wine, broth and remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil; pour over hens. Continue roasting about 25 minutes longer or until hens are golden brown and juices run clear.
3. Transfer hens to a platter, pouring any cavity juices into the roasting pan. Tent hens with foil to keep warm. Transfer pan juices and garlic cloves to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Continue to boil about 6 minutes or until mixture has reduced.
4. Cut hens in half lengthwise and arrange on plates, spooning sauce and garlic around hens. Garnish with rosemary springs and serve. Makes 4 to 8 servings, depending on if you want to serve one hen to each guest, or a half.
