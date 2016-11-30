Dips for your holiday snacking

I notice food at parties. I don’t go to many parties, but when I do, I eagerly pay attention to the snack table, and I observe the things people like the most. Dips go fast, especially guacamole. Hosts and hostesses just can’t keep the dips replenished fast enough. I sometimes observe a few things that make me snicker a bit, like when someone double dips. (Did you ever see the episode of Seinfeld when George does this and is called on it? Too funny.)
I tend to put a big enough glob of dip on the veggie, cracker or chip to make sure I don’t need to dip twice. Maybe that looks funny, too.
Here are some dip recipes you might want to place on your holiday table. One idea is more of a cheese spread for bread crisps or crackers, but it is easy and tasty. Just mix your favorite fresh chopped herbs and some chives or green onions with cream cheese. Let it sit a few hours to mellow the flavors and you’re all set. Many blessings to all of you, my kitchen friends.
Spinach dip with shrimp
Several versions of this popular dip have been floating around for years. This one adds a seafood touch.
1 package Knorr dry vegetable dip seasoning
10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and cooked until tender (I microwave it, but watch that it doesn’t become too tough.)
1 container (16-oz.) sour cream
1 cup mayonnaise
1 can (8-oz.) water chestnuts, drained and chopped
1 cup (or to taste) baby shrimp, coarsely chopped (pat dry if too drippy)
1. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients, then refrigerate until thoroughly chilled. Overnight is a good idea, as it gives more time for the flavors to blend. Serve with crackers or chunks of bread.
Veggie dip
From Diabetic Lifestyle.
1 cup low-fat (1 percent) cottage cheese
1/2 cup plain non-fat yogurt
6 radishes, finely chopped
2 small carrots, shredded
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 tablespoons chopped green onions
2 tablespoons chopped pimento
1 teaspoon horseradish
Vegetable salt substitute, to taste
1. Using a potato masher or fork, mash cottage cheese to break up curds.
2. Blend in yogurt and remaining ingredients. Chill at least 1 hour before serving.
Savory cream cheese dip
1 package (8-oz.) cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon dill weed
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
1/4 cup well drained chopped ripe olives
1. In a small bowl, combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, chili powder, dill weed and garlic powder. Mix well, then add the green onions and chopped olives.
2. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
Green chile and jalapeno ranch dip
1 1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/3 cup buttermilk
1/3 cup salsa verde
3 tablespoons canned chopped green chiles
3/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
2 jalapeno peppers, halved and seeds and membranes removed (use just 1 pepper if they are very hot)
1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix (dry)
1. In a blender, place all ingredients; cover and process until smooth. Turn out into a serving bowl, cover and chill until ready to serve.
Cream cheese and beer dip
Good with pretzels as well as veggies.
2 packages (8-oz. each) cream cheese, softened
1/3 cup beer (or non-alcoholic beer)
1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
2 cups (8-oz.) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1. In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese, beer and salad dressing mix until mixture is smooth. Stir in Cheddar cheese, blending well. Serve with pretzels or fresh veggies.
Chunky guacamole
This is a recipe that doesn’t call for tomatoes or salsa, but you could add some if you like.
3 medium ripe avocados, peeled and cubed
1/4 cup finely chopped onion
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons lime juice
1/8 teaspoon salt (I like garlic salt)
1. In a small bowl, mash the avocados with a fork, leaving some chunks. Add the onion, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Can be served at room temperature or chilled.
