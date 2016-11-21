What to do with all those leftovers

Every year at this time I share some recipes that call for leftover turkey meat, so here are some more to add to the list. I love a traditional open-faced hot turkey sandwich with gravy poured over the top. I also love soup and casseroles. It’s good soup weather. I am including a good recipe for preparing turkey stock. My mouth is watering more for what I can do with the leftovers than it is for the turkey’s grand appearance. I hope each and every one of you has blessings in your life to be thankful for. I know I am thankful for you, my kitchen friends.
Turkey stock
1 turkey carcass
3 sprigs parsley
2 medium onions, sliced
3 ribs celery, cut up
2 medium carrots, cut up
1 bay leaf
2 teaspoons dried leaf thyme
2 teaspoons salt
dash pepper
1. Break up carcass and place in a large stockpot or Dutch oven. Add remaining ingredients; cover with cold water. Bring to a simmer over medium low heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 3 to 4 hours.
2. Cool slightly; strain broth into a bowl. Refrigerate then remove fat from top of broth. Makes about 4 cups of turkey stock.
Waldorf turkey salad
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon white sugar
1 teaspoon curry powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
1 cup halved red seedless grapes
1 apple, cored and chopped
1/2 cup chopped celery with leaves
1/2 cup chopped red onion
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1. Whisk mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, cider vinegar, sugar, curry powder and black pepper together in a bowl until smooth.
2. Lightly toss turkey meat, red grapes, apple, celery, red onion and walnuts in a salad bowl; pour dressing over salad and toss again to coat. Chill at least 1 hour (or overnight for best flavor). Makes 6 servings.
Turkey pot pie
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon salt
7 tablespoons cold vegetable shortening
6 tablespoons cold butter
6 tablespoons cold water, or as needed
3 tablespoons butter
2 carrots, diced
1 onion, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons flour
2 cups cubed cooked turkey
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups turkey or chicken broth
1 can (15-oz.) cut green beans, drained
1 can (10.75-oz.) condensed cream of mushroom soup
1/2 can (15-oz .size) creamed corn
1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1. In a bowl, whisk together 2 cups flour with salt. Using a pastry cutter, cut the vegetable shortening and 6 tablespoons of cold butter into the flour mixture until the butter and shortening are the size of small peas. Sprinkle on cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, and gently gather the moistened dough together with a fork until it just begins to clean flour from the side of the bowl. Separate the dough into 2 equal pieces, form into rounds, and refrigerate until needed. Preheat oven to 425.
2. Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook the carrots, onion, and celery with black pepper until the onions are translucent, about 8 minutes. Transfer the mixture into a bowl; set aside. Place 2 tablespoons flour into a resealable plastic zipper bag, and toss the cooked turkey meat into the flour; shake the bag to coat. Melt 2 more tablespoons of butter in the same skillet over medium heat, and cook the turkey meat in the butter until the flour coating turns golden brown, about 10 minutes. Pour the chicken broth into the skillet about 1/2 cup at a time, and stir until the broth begins to simmer and thicken, about 5 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the cooked vegetables, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, creamed corn, parsley and thyme until the mixture is well blended.
3. Roll out one of the dough pieces on a floured work surface to a circle about 11 inches in diameter, then fit the crust into a 10-inch pie dish. Pour the filling into the bottom crust. Roll out the second crust into an 11-inch circle, lay it on top of the filling, then pinch and fold the two crusts together at the edges to seal. Cut 5 slits into the top crust to vent steam.
4. Bake the pie in the preheated oven for 15 minutes; lower the oven temperature to 350 and bake until the filling is bubbling and the crust is golden brown, about 25 more minutes.
Easy-fix turkey enchiladas
When I make this, I prefer to saute the onions first so they are guaranteed to be cooked. I also place only one layer rather than two, which means using more than one pan. I also pour some sauce into the bottom of the pan so the enchiladas are moist top and bottom. One more change: I like lots of olives so I double the amount.
2 cups shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend
1 onion, chopped
1 can (2-oz.) sliced black olives
Small amount vegetable oil
24 6-inch corn tortillas
1 can (19-oz.) red enchilada sauce
4 cups cooked turkey, chopped
Chopped green onions, optional
Sour cream, optional
1. Preheat oven to 350. Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, combine the cheese, onion and black olives.
2. In a small skillet, heat enough oil to lightly coat one tortilla, and cook until soft. Remove and dip in enchilada sauce to coat.
3. Add turkey and cheese mixture to center of tortilla, roll and place in the prepared dish. Repeat until bottom layer of pan is covered with enchiladas. Spread enough sauce over bottom layer to cover.
4. Repeat process with a second layer; spread remaining sauce on top and sprinkle with remaining cheese mixture. Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until cheese is melted. Serve hot with some sour cream and green onion on top, if desired.
