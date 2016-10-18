Pumpkins and yams

Sometimes I can’t figure out if I like pumpkins better or yams (and sweet potatoes). I also love various types of squash such as banana, acorn, delicata and butternut. And my favorite way to prepare those is to roast them with butter and brown sugar or maple syrup.
This time of year inspires me to dig up my old favorite pumpkin or yam recipes, or to search for some delicious new ones. I know I have probably posted the pumpkin muffin recipe before, but in case anyone missed it, I’d like to include it once more as it seems to be a great favorite of those who try it.
Enjoy this nice fall weather and get ready for the time when winter sneaks up on us. Where did this year go?
Pumpkin muffins
From Longfellow’s Wayside Inn.
1 cup raisins (I use golden ones)
1/2 cup water
2 eggs
1 cup canned pumpkin puree
1 1/4 cups sugar
3/4 teaspoon cloves
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/3 cup canola oil
1 3/4 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1. Preheat oven to 400. Soak raisins in water for 5 minutes. Do not drain; set aside.
2. In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs until foamy. Stir in the pumpkin, sugar, cloves, cinnamon and salt, then add the canola oil; mix thoroughly.
3. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder and baking soda. Add the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture, adding half of the raisin and water mixture. Mix well, then add remaining raisin and water mixture, stirring to mix well.
4. Fill greased muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake in preheated oven until the tops spring back when pressed, about 25 minutes. Makes 18 muffins, unless you are baking very large muffins.
Pumpkin ginger waffles
1 1/4 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons powdered ginger
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger
2 large eggs
3/4 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup canned pumpkin puree
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1. In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, powdered ginger and cinnamon. Remove 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture and toss with crystallized ginger in a small bowl. Set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, pumpkin, sugar, and vanilla. Combine with flour mixture. Stir in butter and fold in reserved crystallized-ginger mixture. Do not overmix.
3. Heat a waffle iron and make waffles, using about 1/2 cup batter for each one. Makes 5 servings.
Baked candied yam slices
I like to let candied yams cook long enough to get nice and sticky. Add marshmallows toward the end if you like.
5 medium yams
8 tablespoons salted butter
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cloves
1/4 teaspoon ginger
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla
1. Preheat oven to 350. Wash, peel and slice yams about 1/2 -inch thick. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and place the yam slices in the dish.
2. In a medium saucepan, melt butter, then add the sugars and spices. Remove from heat and add vanilla, mixing well.
3. Pour the sugar mixture over the sliced yams, making sure to coat the yams well. Cover baking dish with foil, then bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes.
4. Remove from oven and baste yams with the candied mixture. Replace foil and return to over for about 25 minutes. Set them aside for about 10 minutes before serving. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Golden yam squares
Some people have left out the white sugar and others have cut both sugars in half, with reported good results. Make sure when you shred the yams that you use a fine shred rather than coarse.
1 cup butter
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup granulated white sugar
4 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups peeled and finely shredded yams (uncooked)
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tablespoons butter, softened
2 tablespoons milk
1. Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
2. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking powder and salt; stir into the batter just until blended. Fold in the shredded yams. Spread the batter evenly in the greased baking dish.
3. Bake in preheated oven for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center tests clean. Meanwhile, mix together confectioners; sugar, butter and milk. While bars are still warm, spread icing over the top. The icing will be partly absorbed. Cut into squares and serve warm or hot.
