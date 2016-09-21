Good time to get the blues

Blueberries seem to remain plentiful throughout the year. I don’t think most of us have an opportunity to get out and pick blueberries, but I know that a lot of folks buy blueberry plants at nurseries and even peddlers fair and flea markets. All of the blueberries that make their way to my kitchen are purchased, either fresh or frozen. No matter how you get your blueberries, you might enjoy some of the recipes presented here. Summertime may be hanging by a thread as we get closer to fall, but our appetites are going strong.
Blueberry ice cream
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
2 packages (6 ounces or 1 1/4 cups each) fresh blueberries
1 cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup whole milk
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice1. In a heavy saucepan over medium-high heat, mix blueberries, sugar and salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves.
2. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool 20 minutes.
3. Puree in a blender. Stir puree together with heavy cream, milk and lemon juice. Chill in refrigerator overnight. Pour into an ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. Makes 9 servings.
Lemon blueberry muffins
1 3/4 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
2 teaspoons poppy seeds
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 cup milk
1 1/2 packages (6 ounces each) fresh blueberries
1. Preheat oven to 375. Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin pan or line with paper liners.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in eggs, one at a time, scraping down sides of bowl as necessary. Beat in lemon zest, poppy seeds and vanilla just until evenly blended. Reduce speed to low and add the flour mixture, alternating with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour mixture, just until incorporated. Fold in the blueberries.
3. Divide batter evenly between muffin cups. Bake in preheated oven about 25 minutes or until muffins are golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 3 minutes. Serve warm or remove to wire rack to cool completely. Makes 12 muffins.
Blueberry banana oat bread
1 cup buttermilk
2 large eggs
1 cup mashed ripe banana (about 2 medium)
2/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/3 cup canola oil
2 cups flour
1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon baking soda2 cups fresh blueberries
1. Preheat oven to 375. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; dust lightly with flour.
2. In a large bowl, whisk buttermilk, eggs, banana, sugar and oil in a large bowl until well blended. In a separate bowl, mix flour, oats, baking powder, cinnamon, salt and baking soda. Stir flour mixture into buttermilk mixture, mixing just until combined. Gently fold in blueberries. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan.
3. Bake about 1 hour, or until browned and a pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 15 minutes. Remove from pan and cool completely on a wire rack before slicing. Makes 1 loaf.
Blueberry banana peach smoothies
This mixture can be poured into molds to make frozen pops.
1 banana
1/4 cup frozen blueberries
3/4 cup frozen peach slices
1/4 cup yogurt (blueberry would be good)
2 tablespoons blueberry syrup
1/8 cup rice milk or regular milk
1. In a blender, combine banana, frozen blueberries, frozen peach slices, yogurt and syrup. Blend until mixture becomes smooth. Add rice (or regular) milk and blend to desired consistency. Pour into glasses and serve. Makes 3 servings.
