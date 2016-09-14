Cathie Campbell

Using cashews in recipes

Sometimes I wonder about myself, like how I can forget the most important ingredient in a recipe. Recently I thought I had everything I needed for making cashew chicken. I was at the grocery store when I was picking up ingredients, so there’s no excuse.

When I got home and started preparing the recipe, I realized I forgot the cashews. That’s as bad as making cashew chicken and forgetting the chicken. I guess my mind was on vacation. I love to use cashews in recipes, even though I admit that when I open the jar or can, I snack on a few.

It’s hard to keep from just sitting down with the paper and eating until I’m full. If you like cashews as much as I do, perhaps you will find a recipe here that calls your name.

Cashew chicken

I like to throw in some red bell pepper, peas and/or edamame.

1/2 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1/2 cup sherry

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken, cubed

3 tablespoons canola oil

3 cups fresh broccoli florets

1 cup thinly sliced carrots

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon ground ginger (I cut down to 2 teaspoons)

1 cup roasted, salted cashews

Hot cooked rice

1. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, sesame oil, sherry and garlic powder. Pour half into a large resealable plastic bag; add chicken. Seal bag and turn to coat; refrigerate for 2 hours. Cover and refrigerate remaining marinade.

2. Discard marinade from chicken. In a wok or large skillet, stir-fry chicken in oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until the meat is no longer pink. With a slotted spoon, remove chicken and set aside.

3. In the same skillet, stir-fry broccoli and carrots for 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Combine the cornstarch, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, ginger and reserved marinade until smooth; gradually stir into vegetables. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until the sauce is thickened. Stir in cashews and chicken; heat through. Serve with rice. Makes 6 servings.

Brown rice salad with chutney and cashews

8 cups cooked brown rice, cooled

3 medium carrots, shredded

3/4 cup dried cranberries

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

3 green onions, sliced

1/2 cup mango chutney

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

3 cups fresh baby spinach, chopped if desired

1 medium apple, chopped

1 cup roasted, salted cashews

1. In a large bowl, combine the brown rice, shredded carrots, dried cranberries, chopped bell pepper and sliced green onions. In a small bowl, whisk the chutney, olive oil, vinegar, curry powder, salt and garam masala. Pour over rice mixture; toss to coat. Refrigerate for several hours.

2. Just before serving, add spinach and apple; toss to combine. Sprinkle with cashews. Makes 8 servings.

Shrimp and pineapple fried rice

2 eggs

1 small onion, chopped

1 teaspoon canola oil

3 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

3 cups cooked rice

1 can (20-oz.) unsweetened pineapple chunks, drained

1/2 pound cooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup chopped cashews

1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed

2 green onions, sliced

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1. In a small bowl, whisk eggs. Heat a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Add eggs. Cook and stir until set; remove from the skillet and keep warm.

2. In the same skillet, saute onions in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the rice, pineapple, shrimp, cashews, peas and green onions; heat through. Combine the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sugar, sesame oil and pepper; stir into rice mixture. Stir in eggs. Makes 6 servings.

Cashew raisin drops

2 cups (12-oz.) semisweet chocolate chips

1 can (14-oz.) sweetened condensed milk

1 tablespoon light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups coarsely chopped cashews

2 cups raisins

1. In a heavy saucepan over low heat, melt chocolate chips with milk and corn syrup for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla until blended. Stir in cashews and raisins.

2. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper-lined baking sheets. Refrigerate for 3 hours or until firm. Store in the refrigerator. Makes 2 1/2 pounds.

