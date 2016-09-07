Fresh or canned, apples are great

These days, I really appreciate any opportunity to combine great food with convenience, so canned apples do have a place in my kitchen. But many of my friends are already picking apples from their trees, and I certainly do welcome those. I have a few wild apple trees but usually by the time the local wildlife takes their share, there isn’t much left for me. I hope you find some recipes here today that look good to you, no matter where you get your apples.
Apple enchiladas
I found that using one and a half cans of pie filling worked better than just one, because the original recipe only called for about a tablespoon of filling for reach enchilada and it seemed too chintzy. About 1/4 cup seems to work a lot better.
1 1/2 (21 ounce size) cans apple pie filling
6 (8-inch) flour tortillas
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/3 cup butter or margarine
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup water
1. Spoon apple pie filling evenly down center of each tortilla; sprinkle evenly with cinnamon. Roll up, and place, seam side down, in a lightly greased 2-quart baking dish.
2. Bring butter and next 3 ingredients to a boil in a medium saucepan; reduce heat, and simmer, stirring constantly, 3 minutes. Pour over enchiladas. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Serves 6.
Apple pie coffee cake
1 box (18.25 ounce) spice cake mix
1 can (21 ounce) apple pie filling
3 eggs
3/4 cup regular or fat-free sour cream
1/4 cup water
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon almond extract
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
Glaze
2/3 cup confectioners' sugar
2 teaspoons whole or fat free milk
1. Set aside 1 tablespoon cake mix. Set aside 1 1/2 cups pie filling.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs, sour cream, water, oil, almond extract and remaining cake mix and pie filling. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Pour half of the batter into a 10-inch fluted tube pan coated with nonstick cooking spray.
3. Combine the brown sugar, cinnamon and reserved cake mix; sprinkle over batter. Spoon reserved pie filling over batter to within 3/4 inch of edges; top with remaining batter.
4. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pan to a wire rack.
5. In a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients. Drizzle over cooled cake. Makes 16 servings.
Fried apple rings
1 egg
1/4 cup milk
1/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 pinch salt
4 to 5 apples, cut into rings about 1/4-inch thick. Should have about 15 rings.
5 teaspoons cinnamon
2 teaspoons confectioners' sugar
Oil for frying
1. Beat together egg and milk. Add flour, baking powder and salt; mix well.
2. Heat oil in deep skillet until a drop of water spatters. (Be careful!) Sprinkle apple rings with cinnamon then dip each ring into the batter.
3. Fry in hot oil until golden brown and crisp on both sides. Remove with a fork and drain on paper towels. Sift confectioners' sugar over the top. Can be served warm with jelly or jam and whipped cream, if desired.
Fried apple burritos
Another good use of pie filling and flour tortillas.
6 medium flour tortillas
1 can (21-oz.) apple pie filling
Oil for deep frying
Confectioners' sugar
1. Warm tortillas over stove burner or in microwave oven for easy rolling. Place about 2 tablespoons apple filling near center of each tortilla. Fold back flap over filling, fold in sides and roll, sealing filling well to prevent oil splatters.
2. Heat oil (about 1 inch deep) to 360 degrees. Fry apple burritos with flap ends underneath. Hold down with tongs a few seconds to fry evenly. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with confectioners' sugar. Makes 6 servings.
Caramel apple trifle
I have seen two or three versions of this recipe and it’s popular at pot lucks or other large gatherings.
1 box (18.25 ounce) yellow cake mix
6 cups cold milk
3 boxes (3.4 ounce) instant vanilla pudding mix
1 teaspoon apple pie spice (can use cinnamon with nutmeg added, but don't overdo the nutmeg.)
1 jar (2 1/4 ounce) caramel ice cream topping
1 1/2 cups chopped pecans, toasted
2 cans (21 ounce) apple pie filling
2 containers (16 ounce) frozen whipped topping, thawed
1. Prepare and bake cake according to package directions, using 2 greased 9-inch round baking pans. Cool for 10 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.
2. In a large bowl, whisk milk, pudding mix and apple pie spice for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft set.
3. Cut one cake layer if necessary to fit evenly in 8-quart punch bowl. Poke holes in cake with a long wooden skewer; gradually pour a third of caramel topping over cake. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup pecans and spread with half of pudding mix. Spoon 1 can of pie filling over pudding; spread with 1 carton of whipped topping.
4. Top with remaining cake and repeat layers. Drizzle with remaining caramel topping and sprinkle with remaining pecans. Refrigerate until serving. Makes about 42 servings.
