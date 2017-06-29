Learning the Japanese art of Origami

For 40 or so young attendees, it was all about geometric designs last Wednesday during the Oakhurst Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Carla Hyatt, who has worked in Origami (the Japanese art of folding paper into decorative shapes and figures) for 20 years, demonstrated the fine art of folding colorful papers, and then connecting the pieces together to make one cohesive shape.
“In Origami, once you understand the folds a little,” Hyatt explained, “you can do everything else by reading and following the instructions exactly.”
Those in the know helped out others a bit confused with how to proceed. Macie Kearney, 10, got a little help from friend Kaylin Leatherman, 13. Sonia O’Brien’s mother, Eihlen, tried to help her daughter as best she could, considering she (nor Sonia) have never attempted Origami before. Auren Bracken, 14, who has been working in Origami for years and was quick to complete the shape before some had even finished folding, volunteered to assist others who were stuck in assembly details.
No stranger to the art of Origami, Haven O’Connor, 11, took Hyatt’s Christmas card class last year. “I love Origami,” she said. “It’s so much fun. It’s soothing to sit and fold the papers, and to know that it will turn into something in the end.”
“It’s easy to fold the papers, but it can be a bit tricky putting it all together,” Hyatt added. “Origami can challenge the mind.”
Many of the children were definitely challenged when it came to completing the shape, but their confused expressions quickly transformed to ear-to-ear grins as they proudly showed off their creations to peers and family.
Note: All photos by Morgan Voorhis/Sierra Star.
