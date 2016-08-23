Community View - week of August 25

Yosemite Badger youth football has a total of 80 players on four teams, and enrollment is still open in Mighty Mites, Pee Wees, and Juniors, with limited space in Seniors. The 2016 YBYF Head Coaching Staff are Arturo Cachu-Milan (Mighty Mites), Matt Griffin (Pee Wees), Jason De La Cruz (Juniors) and Mike Gibson (Seniors). All four teams open the season this Saturday, Aug. 27, in Mendota. They play at home Sept. 3 hosting Tranquility. To register, yosemitebadgeryouthfootball.com.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
The 10th annual Bass Lake Home Tour, sponsored by the Bass Lake Lions Club in conjunction with Bass Lake Realty, will take place 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sept. 10. Self-guided tours will begin in The Pines Village at Bass Lake beside the Bass Lake Realty office. The Lions Club will prepare and serve a hamburger lunch, included in the price, for tour participants from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. This home tour was proposed as a way for the Lions Club to continue funding its charitable activities. Advance ticket prices are $20 per person (adults only) and $25 per person the day of the event. Tickets are available from any Bass Lake Lions Club member or from the Bass Lake Realty office in The Pines Village. Details: Bass Lake Realty, (559) 642- 3600 or www.BassLakeHomeTour.com.
Thundering applause from a standing ovation concluded a performance by the Mariposa Symphony Orchestra Sunday night - a once in a lifetime sunset concert at Glacier Point in Yosemite Park. This marked the final presentation of the orchestra’s historic, five-county commemorative tour celebrating the National Park Service’s 100 th anniversary. Orchestra founder and conductor, Les Marsden, led the 60 member orchestra’s performance of Marsden’s acclaimed “Our Nation’s Nature,” – a concert length piece with four separate movements, each depicting one of the four 2014-16 American Anniversaries connected to the park.
Eileen Cavanaugh
Stand up paddle boarding for adults and children is a fast growing sporting activity because it provides many wonderful health benefits including building strength and reducing stress. Start your morning off right with paddle board yoga on Bass Lake at 7 a.m. Tuesday mornings. Paddle board yoga health benefits include a full body work out, reduces stress, cardio workout, and prevents heart attacks and strokes. Details: Miller’s Landing, (559) 642-3633.
