Decades after it was destroyed, Yosemite’s last Native American village is returning

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back Les James, a Native American elder, talks at a roundhouse under construction in Yosemite Valley. It is part of a project to restore the last Native American village in the park. It is located next to the Camp 4 campground. Les James, a Native American elder, talks at a roundhouse under construction in Yosemite Valley. It is part of a project to restore the last Native American village in the park. It is located next to the Camp 4 campground. John Walker The Fresno Bee

