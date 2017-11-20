Community View - Nov. 23 edition

Sandy Schaefer, owner of From My Garden Lavender, based out of Coarsegold gets a surprise visit from Santa. Schaefer is one of the 23 vendors offering items for sale at the first-ever Christmas Bazaar held by Fresno Area Realtors & Affiliates Yosemite Gateway Branch. event, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nov. 25, at the Yosemite Gateway Branch (40298 Junction Dr., behind Sears). Schaefer grows lavender to use in foods, teas and aromatherapy products. Come support 23 area artisans offering everything from home-baked goods, handmade jewelry and purses, to knitted and crochet items, take photos with Santa, warm up with hot cider, and shop. This free event benefits college scholarships for Mountain Area high school seniors. The quilt behind Schaefer and Santa was on loan from Bear Paw.
Both photos by Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
The Chasing Shelby Foundation was started with the help of family friend and foundation president, Karen Conklin, to honor Shelby Chase Veater, who died Dec. 12, 2016 at the age of 19. “She had such a loving and giving spirit, and we felt that the best way to keep her memory alive, was to give back to the Spina Bifida community and Valley Children’s Hospital,” said Shelby’s mother, Nancy. On Oct. 23, the Chasing Shelby Foundation ade donations to the Spina Bifida Clinic and to the newly unded Neurosurgery Unit in the PICU ward at Valley Children’s ospital. Along with the donations, a “welcome gift” for all new Spina Bifida babies and their families was provided. This foundation hopes to continue to partner with VCH and the Spina Bifida clinic, to help the Spina Bifida community in the years to come. Details: chasingshelby.org
Submitted Photo
A walk on the wild side with slackliner at Taft Point. You can see the recent rockfall on El Capitan below this man’s right foot across the valley. You can also see a safety harness on him, but still, it is a 3,000 foot fall to Yosemite Valley. This photo was taken on Halloween with a hiking group in the Taft Point area. This, who lives in the French Alps, was traveling through the U.S. with his girlfriend. “There was total silence because everyone was watching,” group leader Linda Shepler. “It was like watching a beautiful ballet.” Slacklining is legal in Yosemite.
Linda Shepler
Submitted Photo
Raffle tickets for this wine basket and two wreaths covered with gift cards worth $300 each will be sold for $5 each or three for $10. For tickets, stop by the Yosemite Gateway Office, or call Ed Bailey at (559) 676-2424.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
The 40-foot White Fir now sits at its new home in Oakhurst to serve as this year’s community Christmas Tree. Donated by Sierra Tel, the tree was logged under permit from the Sierra National Forest. The Sierra Tel crew harvested and transported the tree to the traditional spot at Highway 41 and Road 426 at the Talking Bear/Century 21 Ditton Realty Plaza. “Those of us on the committee for the tree lighting event, held the first Saturday in December, work for several months in advance to bring this gift to all who see it, whether they live nearby or are just passing through. It is a glorious thing to behold,” said Laura Norman, Public Relations Supervisor for Sierra Tel. Crews continue their efforts to put up hundreds of Christmas Lights and decorations in preparation for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-9 p.m., Dec. 2. Free food, games, bounce houses, entertainment, vendors and of course the arrival of Santa on a fire truck.
Submitted Photo