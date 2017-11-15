Community View - November 16 edition

The Manna House annual Thanksgiving giveaway will be held 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Nov. 21. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 20. Details: Manna House, (559) 683-6262.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
This is the last weekend to catch Golden Chain’s latest production, Another Opening, Another Show. Performances 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Details: www.goldenchaintheatre.org, or (559) 683-7112.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
A walk on the wild side with slackliner at Taft Point. You can see the recent rockfall on El Capitan below this man’s right foot across the valley. You can also see a safety harness on him, but still, it is a 3,000 foot fall to Yosemite Valley. This photo was taken on Halloween with a hiking group in the Taft Point area. This, who lives in the French Alps, was traveling through the U.S. with his girlfriend. “There was total silence because everyone was watching,” group leader Linda Shepler. “It was like watching a beautiful ballet.” Slacklining is legal in Yosemite.
Linda Shepler
Submitted Photo
The Yosemite High School Theater Arts Department will perform The Diary of Anne Frank, 7 p.m., Nov. 16-18 in the YHS theater. The play, based on the journaling of a young girl who went into hiding with her Jewish family during WWII, will be presented in a Living Museum theatrical format which includes live music, video projections, and a degenerate art show. The production will also feature video clips to add background about the war for the audience. At the side of the stage, a concentration camp will be highlighted throughout the play. The Annes, back row from left, Alli Ruiz, Elissa Suderman, front row from left, Lauren Wharton and Emilie Neff. Neff plays Anne as a 13 year old, Ruiz and Wharton play her as a 14 year old and Suderman plays Anne at 15. Tickets $8 for adults, $6 for students without ASB cards and $5 for students with ASB cards or children under 14. Details: (559) 683-4667 ext. 256.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
Members of Christ Church Women’s Group (Martha’s Market) with a sampling of the homemade items available for purchase at the 16th Annual Christmas Boutique, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Nov. 18, in the Masonic Center (40216 Highway 49) in Oakhurst. From left, Becky Smith, Laura Ashley-Spencer, Candy Gilb, and Diane Van Duersen handing Toys for Tots area coordinator Dennis Osantowski a check for $500 from proceeds from last year’s boutique sale. “We get many toys for the younger children, but with funds we receive like this, we’re able to get something for the teens,” Osantowski said. “These folks are fantastic. Every year they donate money for Toys for Tots.” Along with knitted items, Christmas decor, wooden items (created by Diane’s husband, John and painted by area artist Phyllis McAdams), a homemade lasagna (includes gluten free and vegetarian) luncheon will be offered for $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Proceeds go to area non-profits. Tickets / details: Diane, (559) 877-6401.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
The 2017 Black Belt Graduates of the Mariposa Martial Arts Academy (MMAA) will perform a martial arts demonstration and ceremony, 6 p.m., Nov. 18, in the Oakhurst Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room. The cost to attend is $5 for ages 5 and up. Featured in the program are Tiny Tigers (ages 3-6), Kids, Teens and Adults. Fourteen black belt candidates from MMAA recently passed their final phase. Angie Borba, MMAA Director, says the mission of MMAA is to develop the best, most well-rounded martial artists, by means of physical, mental, and overall character development. The goal is to increase the understanding of martial arts and community in students, families and team members. Details: facebook.com/events/956379621179029/.
Submitted Photo