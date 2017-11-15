Passion for Pets

Jenny Evans says she has a gift of Spirit, one that she wants to share, one that can soothe those grieving the loss of a cherished pet, and help others understand a pet’s behavioral problems or health issues by telepathically connecting with the animal.
“I’m trying to connect, to get the word out, to let people know what I do,” Evans said. “I’m a go-between for pets and humans. There’s nothing spooky about it, but some people are spooked by things they don’t understand.”
Although Evans has always been clairvoyant, it wasn’t until about five years ago that she realized the depth of her gift. After having a pet communicator come to her home to help with behavioral problems in her cats, Evans realized she could hear the “talk.” Now animals speak to her in whole pictures, like a scene within a bubble.
Some are of the opinion that all humans are born with telepathic ability, but once they begin speaking, that gift is either suppressed or forgotten.
“I want to help educate people about how much animals mean in our lives,” Evans said. “They’re intelligent. They have goals, they have missions, they have likes and dislikes. In ancient times, before we started farming animals to eat, we were much more attuned to the natural world. Perhaps it’s time we become open to that world again and what it has to teach us.”
Evans believes animals come into our lives to teach us to love, to laugh more, to comfort us, and as spiritual helpmates to enhance our lives and make us feel better.
A religious science minister with Positive Living Center for the past 25 years, she is currently taking a self-regulated course through Emerson Institute to become a pet chaplain.
“This is a cutting edge ministry for people and their pets,” Evans explained. “Some people don’t have family, or they may be estranged from them, so their only family is their pets.”
If someone is extremely attached to a pet they have lost and wants a service, wants prayers, or wants someone present during a necessary euthanasia, Evans will fill the need. She also offers pet funerals, which are similar to typical funerals, but on a much smaller scale.
“I’m a foster mom for Madera County Animal Shelter, and there was a puppy seizing and dying with Parvo,” Evans said. “He had to be put down so I prayed over him. It was a very sad and very moving experience.”
Readings
Evans has offered pet readings for the Goddess in the Garden event in Coarsegold for the last two years. She has also worked in gatherings where people come together with photos of their animals for readings. Preferring to work with the pet photo, rather than the live animal(because it’s less distracting), Evans said she can reach a spiritual connection with the animal through the eyes in the photo, and can then communicate telepathically.
“I talked to a Pit Bull, Patrón, from Milwaukee. I asked him ‘So Patrón, what do you think of the pit bull situation?’ He answered, ‘Well Jenny, I have neanderthals in my species, just like you have in yours.’ It was very funny,” Evans continued. “I talked with an elderly Chihuahua, Bupkis, who told me ‘humans seem to think they need to stay on this planet for 80-plus years, but quite frankly I think 15 is more than enough.’ A deceased pig told me he was hanging around his human mom to protect her because she made poor decisions in relationships. Sometimes our pets will stick around to make sure we’re okay after they have passed.”
A hairdresser in Oakhurst for 27 years, Evans, 63, owns Shear Magic. She has four cats and a crippled dog. It was through her ability to connect with her dog, Blue Boy, on a spiritual level that convinced her to add him to the family.
“One of my homework assignments for my pet chaplain courses was loving on an unadoptable dog. So I went to Kellen Rescue, and was told they had the perfect dog for me,” Evans said. “He had the biggest blue eyes, is part Beagle and part Louisiana Catahoula (hunting dog). He connected with me heart to heart, mind to mind. One of the things he told me was ‘Being a tripod with a very bad back, with a left leg completely atrophied and terrible scoliosis, my world is small.’ I became quiet and listened, watching the playful ground squirrels with him. It was such a spiritual experience that I began crying. Even though his world was small compared to other dogs, it was beautiful. So Blue Boy went from being unadoptable to being adopted into my family.”
Aware of the uphill battle she faces, but determined to make a difference, Evans added, “I know this is a conservative community so I’m a little reluctant to share this, but what if someone is out there in pain over the loss of an animal? Will my fear of being persecuted overshadow a gift I’ve been given by God? Would it be selfish of me to keep quiet out of fear? I guess I’m like a turtle ... every once in a while, I have to stick my neck out.”
Anyone needing services or more information can reach Evans at jennyevans@netptc.net or (559) 676-5032.
