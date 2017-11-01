Community View - Nov. 2 edition

Soroptimist International of the Sierras will hold its Chili Cook Off, 5-9 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Coarsegold Community Center. There will be live music and raffle prizes, including wine baskets, hotel stays and more. Tickets are $20 per person, which includes soda, one raffle ticket, chili samples, cornbread, toppings and dessert. Kids meals available for $5 which includes a hot dog, chips, cookie and soda/water (under 10 years old). The Fall fundraiser benefits scholarships for local high school students and Live Your Dream college grants as well as our Annual Dream It Be It Girls Conference and other community local projects. Tickets available from any Soroptimist member, event chair Michele Shockley, (559) 658-1803, or online at sisierras@soroptimist.net. Here, from left are Soroptimist members, Heather Nocket, Michele Shockley (event chair), Nikki VanVelson, Joelle Leder-Rule (president).
Submitted Photo
Mariposa artist Faith Rumm (pictured here) took Best of Show during last Sunday’s Oakhurst’s Chalk Out in the Sierra Star parking lot. Other winners were Mandy Brasa (People’s Choice), Jon Bock (adult), Bradley Suderman (high school), Agee girls (grade school), and Agee girls and dad David (family).
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
Lauren Wharton and Emilie Neff, both Yosemite High School seniors, play Anne at age 14 in the latest YHS Theater Arts Department’s presentation of The Diary of Anne Frank, a classic coming of age story told during WWII from a teen girl’s perspective. Performances 7 p.m., Nov. 16-18 in the YHS theater. Tickets $8 for adults, $6 for students without ASB cards and $5 for students with ASB cards or children under 14. Details: (559) 683-4667 ext. 256.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star
Local Seniors celebrated SilverSneakers 25th year. SilverSneakers is a nationwide fitness program for adults wanting to stay healthy. Here in Oakhurst, three certified instructors teach a total of ten classes weekday mornings at the Mountain Muscle Gym. Classes vary from stretching to lifting weights at a variety of levels of difficulty. Most seniors over 65 are eligible to take SilverSneakers classes for free through their Medicare program. Some medical programs offer a full gym membership. To see if you are eligible for SilverSneakers call (888) 423-4632 or go to silversneakers.com.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Darla Dean, left, and Lyric Gianna, take center stage for the musical mash-up of the musical hit songs Xanadu, and Take a Chance on Me, from Mama Mia, in the latest Golden Chain Theatre production featuring 26 memorable songs from 21 Broadway hits. The musical will be presented at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 3 and 10, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 5 and 12.The directors are George and Melinda Rich, with James Mierkey serving as music director and Jennifer Janine as artistic director. Details: Another Opening, Another Show, Golden Chain Theatre, 42130 Highway 41, Oakhurst - Rating PG - General admission $12. www.goldenchaintheatre.org - (559) 683-7112.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star