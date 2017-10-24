Breaking bread

Total solar eclipse over U.S. will cast a partial shadow over Fresno

A narrow band extending across the United States will experience a total eclipse of the sun Monday, Aug. 21. The North American continent will experience a partial eclipse that lasts two to three hours. Halfway through the event, anyone within a 60 to 70 mile-wide path from Oregon to South Carolina will experience a total eclipse. During those moments when the moon fully blocks the sun’s bright face for more than two minutes, day will turn into night, making visible the solar corona, the sun’s outer atmosphere.