Community View - October 19 edition

Feeling lucky? If so, you’ll be happy to know that it’s time again for the EMC SPCA Cards for Critters raffle, where you can win gift cards to stores like Kohl’s, Macys, Lowes, and Vons, or restaurants like Red Lobster, Olive Garden and Cheesecake Factory. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20, available for purchase at the Cats Meow or any EMC SPCA event. They can also be purchased by mail (make sure to include a note that your check is for raffle tickets), and the ticket stubs will be mailed to you. Send checks to EMC SPCA, P.O. Box 1314, Oakhurst, 93644. The drawing will be held Dec. 8. Winners do not need to be present to win. All proceeds go towards building and equipping the no-kill animal shelter in Ahwahnee.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star File Photo
Tickets are now on sale for the Golden Chain Theatre’s next production that will bring the best of the last 100 years of Broadway music and dance to the Mountain Area. Featuring accomplished area performers, Another Opening, Another Show, promises to be a musical delight for both longtime Broadway fans and anyone new to musical theater. Written by James Mierkey and Jennifer Janine, and directed by George and Melinda Rich, the production has a cast of 45 that span in age from 8 to 80. Details: Another Opening, Another Show, PG, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Oct. 27 - Nov.19. www.goldenchainthesatre.org, (559) 683-7112.
Steve Montalto
Special to Sierra Star
We’ve been told by Ray Krause that he is not planning anything for Halloween this year at Westbrooke Wine Farm in O’Neals. “You might even say that things are kind of ‘dead’ around here,” stated Krause.
Submitted Photo
The Scarecrow Contest has been underway for two weeks, and will come to a close the end of the month. Branches Books & Gifts invites businesses, schools, establishments and anyone who wants to be a little festive to participate in the competition. Scarecrows will be judged by a Facebook poll online, and winners will be notified Nov. 10. Awards include Best of Show, Most Creative, Most Inventive Use of Materials and Best Theme Display. This pair of scarecrow lovebirds sit outside the Enchanted Florist on Highway 41 in Oakhurst. Details: Anne Driscoll, anne@branchesbooks.com or call (559) 641-2019. Users are encouraged to use the hashtag #oakhurstscarecrows.
Morgan Voorhis
Sierra Star