A gathering took place Aug. 27 to celebrate two birthdays, that of Robert (Bob) McBrien, who turned 90 on July 14, and his wife Mille, who will turn 90 tomorrow, Oct. 20. So if you see her out and about, be sure to wish Mille a very happy birthday. “Everyone who knows these two is inspired by their love for each other, their family and friends,” said friend Kris Rush. Submitted Photo